Canada wins first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics. (Photo by The Canadian Press)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums

It was the best day of the games yet for Team Canada as they picked up a gold medal in the team figure skating event and Laurie Blouin became the first Team Canada athlete to pick up an Olympic medal in snowboard slopestyle.

While you were sleeping:

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman – you may know them as Team Canada’s best figure skaters – took home a gold medal in the team figure skating event Sunday night.

The win makes ice dancing duo Virtue and Scott tied with Evgeni Plushenko (RUS) and Gillis Grafström (SWE) as the most decorated Olympic figure skaters of all time.

VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Daleman, whose win secured the gold for Team Canada even before Virtue and Moir stepped onto the ice, was full of gratitude for her teammates.

“Honestly it was the team. Not just the team that was in the box today, but the teams up in the stands, back at Canada House, where we are staying in the athletes’ village. We are not only representing a great team but a great country,” she said.

OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS!!!!

A post shared by Gabrielle Daleman (@gabby_daleman) on

Laurie Blouin’s silver medal in the snowboard slopestyle event was first ever Canadian athlete to medal in the women’s snowboard slopestyle event.

Sporting a black eye after a nasty crash in training a few days ago, Blouin overcame high winds to nail a clean second run for 76.33 points.

Alberta-born Brooke Voigt, who lives in Whistler, finished 21st and B.C.’s Spencer O’Brien of Courtenay was 22nd.

Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes and Morris handily beat the Republic of Korea in the seventh round robin match.

They’ll play Switzerland for mixed doubles curling gold on Tuesday.

Mikaël Kingsbury earned the title of Olympic moguls champion at PyeongChang 2018, scooping up a gold medal early Monday morning.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

6:30 p.m.: Alpine Skiing – Downhill

B.C.’s has a strong showing here with Invermere’s Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Invermere’s Ben Thomsen and Whistler’s Benjamin Broderick Thompson are all in the downhill event.

10 p.m..: Alpine Skiing – Slalom

Invermere’s Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Invermere’s Ben Thomsen and Whistler’s Benjamin Broderick Thompson are back on the ski hill to compete for a gold medal in the slalom portion of the event.

11:40 p.m..: Ice Hockey – Women’s

The women’s ice hockey team, who beat the Olympic Athletes from Russia 5-0 this weekend, will take on Finland.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Nothing was quite as heartwarming as Olympic figure skater – and gold medallist – Meghan Duhamel’s reaction to her team’s win.

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
Next story
Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Just Posted

Shuswap vintners want trade with Alberta to continue

Ban on wine criticized for different reasons but not being felt yet by small wineries.

Salmon Arm author takes readers to the jungle

Raedene Melin’s debut novel, Las Hermanas, to be released Feb. 16

Kelowna’s Ransom 28th in Olympic pursuit

Kelowna athlete and Vernon’s Emma Lunder two Canadians in the field early Monday

Salmon Arm Silverbacks play a tough game against Trail

A hard-fought loss for the hometown boys

Love at first sight, 56 years later

Norman and Jeanene Pierce say their secret is doing simple, kind things for each other every day

Women’s choir sings from the heart

Ancora Women’s Ensemble presents shows in Vernon Feb. 16 and Salmon Arm Feb. 17

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder

Your reviews: Old Dominion, Washboard Union and Cold Creek Country at the SOEC

Photos and reviews from fans in Penticton at the Old Dominion concert

Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war

Colten Boushie’s family meets federal ministers after acquittal in murder trial

Gerald Stanley, 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday

Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums

3 British tourists killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Four people were taken to a Las Vegas hospital

Most Read