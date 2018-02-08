Penticton’s Andi Naude (middle) qualified directly to the finals of the women’s moguls at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Thursday finishing in second place. Submitted photo

Olympics alert: Penticton’s Naude qualifies for finals in second place

Penticton moguls skier Andi Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Penticton moguls skier Andi Naude took the second place in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games qualifying round on Thursday.

Ranked second in the world, Naude qualified in second place with a score of 79.60, her high score a result of her difficult back-full top air trick and speed down the course. Also qualifying with her were teammates Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Audrey Robichaud and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe.

Related: One more hill to conquer for Penticton’s Naude at Olympics

“I’m thrilled to be able to put down that first run at my first Olympics,” said Naude. “I was just trying to keep my preparation for today’s run similar to what I’ve done during my World Cup season. I’m really happy with the results.”

Defending Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe qualified in 4th position with a score of 77.66 and three-time Olympian Audrey Robichaud qualified in 10th position, the final spot. Defending silver medallist Chloé Dufour-Lapointe finished in 13th position with a score of 69.53; she will have to ski a second qualifying run and finish in the top 10 in order to make finals.

Related: Naude close to realizing Olympic dream

There are two qualification runs in each competition and after the first qualification run, the top 10 men and women will advance directly into the finals. The remaining 20 men and women have a second chance to make the finals in the second qualification run, held directly before the finals. The top 10 men and women from the second qualification run will advance to the finals.

Related: Your guide to Okanagan athletes competing at the 2018 Olympics

Freestyle Canada men’s and women’s moguls teams qualified five of seven athletes directly into the finals. The next women’s moguls qualification run takes place on Feb. 11 2:30 a.m. (PST) and the final is at 4 a.m. (PST) on the same day.

 

Penticton’s Rob Kober (at far left), coach of the Canadian freestyle team, with the men’s moguls skiers at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Submitted photo

Previous story
Trail tales: Be sure to try the bogs

Just Posted

Five school trustees a concern for CSRD

Regional directors worried about democratic representation

Chase RCMP arrest robbery suspect

Chase RCMP have arrested a Shuswap man in relation to robberies and… Continue reading

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

How can we change the public discussion on drug addiction?

To fight the opioid epidemic will take altering people’s thoughts around drug abuse

School district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Main Street bridge won’t cost district

Province reveals new information for Bruhn Bridge replacement options

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Olympics alert: Penticton’s Naude qualifies for finals in second place

Penticton moguls skier Andi Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

B.C. racetrack accident leaves two injured men lying on the track for 20 minutes

Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan

‘We are going to be seeking new markets to replace any lost market we may have in Alberta’

A Mildly Wild evening planned

Victoria jazz band play Owlhead Creek B&B Sunday, Feb. 11

B.C. Supreme Court chief justice calls on feds to appoint more judges

Christopher Hinkson points to 10 vacancies in the court, while Ottawa puts figure at nine

B.C. Snow Sculpture Contest carves out fun

Results are in from a fun, fierce and frosty 48 hours

B.C. MP’s bill on wood infrastructure branches into committee

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from Commons, headed fir committee study

Most Read