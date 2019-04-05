Although the weather forecast is cool with a chance of rain on Saturday, paddlers will stay dry as they compete in the April Fools Indoor Regatta at the Penticton Community Centre on Saturday morning. (Photo submitted by Don Mulhall)

Paddlers to race at indoor regatta

Event will be held at Penticton Community Centre on Saturday morning

Although the weather forecast calls for cool, cloudy and rainy weather on Saturday, organizers of a regatta in Penticton are promising warm, calm conditions with no chance of rain as paddlers compete in the April Fools Indoor Regatta.

The regatta will be held at the Penticton Community Centre Saturday, April 6 at 9 a.m.

The event uses paddling ergometers, similar to the rowing machines in gyms.

Computer monitors keep track of the paddler’s progress, and the races will be broadcast on a giant TV screen.

Paddlers will race individually in two heats before being placed on relay teams for the grand finale. The racing format allows paddlers of all levels to compete side by side.

RELATED: Upcoming opportunities for dragon boat paddling in Penticton

RELATED: VIDEO: Age is just a number for B.C. dragon boat champions

“The paddle machines are fantastic for racing, dryland training and coaching,” said Don Mulhall, race director and coach. “They measure a number of training paramaters including speed, stroke rate, distance and time down to the hundredth of a second. Plus they allow you to coach while standing right next to your athlete, something you can’t do as easily in a moving boat.”

Penticton’s dragon boat community has a fleet of paddling machines at the Penticton Community Centre for several years, allowing paddlers to train over the winter while the lake is frozen, or the weather too cold.

Canada’s national teams use paddling machines for their training and time trials for potential crew members.

There are similar indoor events across the country and through the United States.

For more information about dragon boat paddling and the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, or to join a team, email Mulhall at don@pentictondragonboat.com or call at 250-488-3100.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament
Next story
Okanagan players to feast on European hockey

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weekend weather update

Get the movies and the popcorn ready because it may be a wet weekend

More than 200 land agreements complicate rail trail effort

Some land agreements along Sicamous-to-Armstrong corridor date back to early 1900s

Mammoths stand tall at Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge

Big animals prove they have a gentle soul, quiet nature

Resident wants train whistles to stop at Pine Street crossing

Village of Chase council wants more information from staff before supporting request

Column: Put smoky burn piles on the back burner

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

‘I’m always grateful’: New liver gives Kelowna woman a fresh chance at life

B.C. liver transplant recipient is giving back to the community, after an organ donor saved her life

Penticton to Kelowna by bus for just $5

In a close vote, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen voted on lower fee for new bus service

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Province concerned over allegations of Kelowna social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Vernon armed robbery suspect arrested in Enderby

South East District Emergency Response Team assisted in arrest of suspect in the armed robbery of a Vernon business Tuesday, April 2.

Snake den startles Okanagan woman

“They start denning up in the fall and they habitually go to one den site and they appear again in the spring.”

Most Read