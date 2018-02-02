Page Playoff teams decided for Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Final four curling teams battle at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Manitoba skip Jennifer Jones calls the sweep while taking on New Brunswick at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, B.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Manitoba, skipped by Jennifer Jones, continued their charge to the finals at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with two wins on Friday in the Championship Pool.

Team Canada conceded to Manitoba in the second draw on Friday, 10-4. Earlier that day, Manitoba defeated Alberta 6-2. The wins push Manitoba into the Page Playoff on Saturday.

Team B.C., from Nanaimo, conceded to Nova Scotia 10-4 in the first draw and then lost 7-5 against Northern Ontario. That game sealed Northern Ontario’s trip to the Page Playoff on Saturday.

The top four teams from the Championship Pool move on to the Page Playoff. The Wild Card Team finished in first place, followed by Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Northern Ontario in fourth.

Who to watch:

The 2 p.m. Page Playoff game features the Wild Card versus Manitoba. These two teams faced each other in earlier in the week with the Wild Card winning 9-4. For Kerri Einarson, who skips the Wild Card team, it was the first time she defeated Manitoba skip Jennifer Jones in 18 tries.

“We got ourselves into the 1 versus 2 game and I am ecstatic. I am so excited and I have goosebumps all over,” Einarson.

The 7 p.m. draw has Nova Scotia (overall record 9-2) against Northern Ontario (overall record 8-3). They faced each other in the first game of the tournament with Northern Ontario conceding 10-4.

Where’s the party at?

The HeartStop Lounge will feature live music on Saturday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre with Side One on stage at 10:15 p.m.

Related: HeartStop Lounge the place to party during the Scotties

On Sunday, the HeartStop Lounge will have the Scotties finals playing on one of their giant TV screens and the Super Bowl on the other. Tickets are not required to enter the Heartstop Lounge.