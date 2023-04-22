The Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will meet in the BCHL’s Interior Conference Finals, starting April 28 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Jack Murray photo)

Penticton Vees, Salmon Arm Silverbacks to meet for BCHL’s Interior Conference title

Game No. 1 of the third-round playoff series goes Friday, April 28, at the SOEC

It’s official — the Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will battle for this year’s Interior Conference championship.

The Silverbacks defeated the Vernon Vipers on Friday night, April 21, to win the second-round series in five games and advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2011.

Penticton completed a sweep of the Wenatchee Wild earlier this week, booking its place in the third-round series for the second year in a row.

The Vees and Silverbacks haven’t met in a playoff series since 2013.

Penticton won all five regular-season meetings with Salmon Arm in 2022-2023.

The best-of-seven series’ schedule was made official by the BCHL on Saturday morning, April 22:

Game 1: Friday, April 28 – Salmon Arm at Penticton, 7 pm

Game 2: Saturday, April 29 – Salmon Arm at Penticton, 7 pm

Game 3: Tuesday, May 2 – Penticton at Salmon Arm, 6 pm

Game 4: Wednesday, May 3 – Penticton at Salmon Arm, 6 pm

Game 5: Friday, May 5 – Salmon Arm at Penticton, 7 pm*

Game 6: Sunday, May 7 – Penticton at Salmon Arm, 4 pm*

Game 7: Tuesday, May 9 – Salmon Arm at Penticton, 7 pm*

*If necessary

The Vees have won 24 playoff games in a row, dating back to the team’s Fred Page Cup-winning run last spring. Fred Harbinson’s squad completed a sweep of the Trail Smoke Eaters in early April before meeting Wenatchee in the second round.

The No. 4 seeded Silverbacks, meanwhile, advanced to the Interior Conference Finals after sweeping the Prince George Spruce Kings and defeating the aforementioned Vipers.

The BCHL’s Coastal Conference Finals matchup has yet to be determined, with the Nanaimo Clippers, Alberni Valley Bulldogs, Chilliwack Chiefs and Surrey Eagles all still alive.

The league’s full 2023 playoff bracket can be viewed here.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BCHLLocal SportsPenticton VeesSalmon Arm Silverbacks

