Penticton’s BMX family: 3 brothers dominate on bikes at provincials in Langley

Marquez, Demico and Adero Gonzalez all brought home some hardware at the B.C.-wide showcase

There’s no limit on what a trio of Penticton siblings are hoping to accomplish in the world of bicycle motocross.

Don’t be deceived by their age. Marquez, Demico and Adero Gonzalez have already done so much, but they’re just getting started.

The brothers represented the Peach City in Langley last week at the BMX Provincial Championships, with the three athletes combining to bring home two divisional titles and one top-five-finish win.

Marquez, the newly-crowned B.C.-wide divisional champion, already had 30 career wins under his belt by the time was 7 years old. Now at 14, he’s put Penticton on the BMX map yet again.

The athlete plans on representing his hometown at the BMX World Championships in 2024, hosted by Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Demico, 12, was one of eight B.C. riders to qualify for his age group’s main event in Langley and finished No. 1, bringing another title to the South Okanagan. A rider since the age of four, the athlete took a BMX hiatus to become a Penticton swimmer before recently returning to compete alongside his brothers.

Inspired by his older siblings, Adero grew up in Penticton knowing he was one day going to be in bicycle motocross competitions across the province. The now 10-year-old rider first got on a bike when he was 18 months young.

“We call ourselves the BMX family because this is what we do and it’s what brings us together,” said Vanessa Gonzalez, the boys’ mother, who also sits on the Penticton BMX club board located on Munson Mountain Road.

Adero left Langley’s provincials as one of the five best 10-year-old “expert category” BMX racers in B.C. The youngest brother reached 30 career series wins, Okanagan-wide and B.C.-wide, by the time he was six years old.

“They enjoy each other’s company and it’s such a family sport for us,” Vanessa added. “They’re always there to help each other out and the community, too.”

Penticton’s BMX club consists of several riders of all ages and skill levels. Those interested in joining the club are asked to email pentictonbmx@gmail.com.

Marquez and Adero are currently No. 1 and 2 on the city’s BMX leaderboard, with the former already scoring two local sponsorships thanks to his efforts on the provincial stage.

