PETEY 2.0: Canucks draft a second Elias Pettersson

It was deja vu for Canucks fans on July 8 during the NHL draft in Montreal

Why have one Elias Pettersson when the Vancouver Canucks can have two.

It was deja vu for Canucks fans on Friday (July 8) during the NHL draft in Montreal.

With the 80th overall pick, Vancouver selected Elias Pettersson. Finding a jersey for the Swedish defenceman may prove tricky, though.

The Canucks already has an Elias Pettersson — the team’s 23-year-old star centre.

Vancouver chose the original Pettersson fifth overall in the 2017 draft, and he’s since put up 221 points (97 goals, 124 assists) in 245 games.

The new addition said he’s never met the player with whom he shares a name, but is excited to be part of the same organization.

“It’s just amazing,” the new Elias Pettersson said.

