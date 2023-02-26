PHOTOS: Figure skater Kurt Browning leads Salmon Arm Skating Club in training workshop

A skater learns from Kurt Browning. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)A skater learns from Kurt Browning. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)
Renowned figure skater Kurt Browning shared his wealth of knowledge with Shuswap skaters this weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, Canadian figure skating champion Browning held two training workshops at Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm, hosted by the Salmon Arm Skating Club.

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Browning taught the different groups and had them practice the skills he fine tuned with the skaters of all ages.

Salmon Arm Skating Club vice-president Angela Inglis had said she sent Browning a “shot in the dark” email last summer, and was excited to be able to invite him to host this workshop.

READ MORE: Skating club jumps for joy as renowned skater coming to Salmon Arm for seminar

