PHOTOS: Figure skater Kurt Browning leads Salmon Arm Skating Club in training workshop

Renowned figure skater Kurt Browning shared his wealth of knowledge with Shuswap skaters this weekend.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, Canadian figure skating champion Browning held two training workshops at Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm, hosted by the Salmon Arm Skating Club.
From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Browning taught the different groups and had them practice the skills he fine tuned with the skaters of all ages.
Salmon Arm Skating Club vice-president Angela Inglis had said she sent Browning a “shot in the dark” email last summer, and was excited to be able to invite him to host this workshop.
@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
#Salmon ArmFigure SkatingSports