Photos: Saddle broncs and bullriders raise the dust in Similkameen

The 54th annual running of the Chopaka Easter Jackpot Rodeo attracted a huge audience on the grounds just south of Keremeos Sunday.

Over 100 competitors vied for prize money and the coveted belt buckles in a wide range of events from bull riding and saddle bronc competitions to team roping and breakaway events.

Even the kids got in on the action with the peewee barrel races and a number of junior events including steer riding and breakaway.

Just before things got underway there was a special tribute to Cy Kelly, a Chopaka rancher and longtime friend of the rodeo who passed away.

A riderless, saddled horse did a circuit of the field in his memory.

During the intermission, there was a fun event for those 10 and under in the cal scramble where the kids had to pull the pink ribbon from the tails of the calves that were let loose.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.