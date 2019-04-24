Photos: Saddle broncs and bullriders raise the dust in Similkameen

The 54th annual running of the Chopaka Easter Jackpot Rodeo attracted a huge audience on the grounds just south of Keremeos Sunday.

Over 100 competitors vied for prize money and the coveted belt buckles in a wide range of events from bull riding and saddle bronc competitions to team roping and breakaway events.

Even the kids got in on the action with the peewee barrel races and a number of junior events including steer riding and breakaway.

Just before things got underway there was a special tribute to Cy Kelly, a Chopaka rancher and longtime friend of the rodeo who passed away.

A riderless, saddled horse did a circuit of the field in his memory.

During the intermission, there was a fun event for those 10 and under in the cal scramble where the kids had to pull the pink ribbon from the tails of the calves that were let loose.

 

Penticton’s Chad Eneas waits for his turn in the bull riding competition. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Wyatt Reid has his hands full in the calf-roping event.
Chad Eneas of Penticton on Gizmo during the bull riding event. (Mark Brett -Western News)
A young cowboy and his dad walk to their seats. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Ryan Spur-Reid and the horse he was riding in the saddle bronc event both go down.
Penticton Indian Band’s Chief Chad Eneas takes a break from his administrative duties to relax in the saddle bronc competition at the Chopaka Rodeo.
The riderless horse was part of the tribute to longtime friend of the Chopaka Rodeo Cy Kelly. (Mark Brett - Western News)
A tribute to the late Cy Kelly, a longtime friend of the Chopaka Jackpot Rodeo. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Alyssa Montgomery Reid of Cawston out of the gate in the junior steer riding. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Alyssa Montgomery Reid of Cawston is helped from the field after being thrown in the junior steer riding. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Joseph Collins has a short ride on his first attempt in the junior steer riding. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Sitting on the rough grandstands with the spectators, cowboys wait their turn in the ring. (Mark Brett - Western News)
A rider works to hold on for his eight seconds during the bull riding event. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Zoe Hamming prepares to toss the lasso in the junior breakaway competition. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Shambles the bronc keeps hands busy trying to contain him before his turn. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Ryan Sturried struggles to stay on Shambles during the saddle bronc ride. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Chad Eneas of Penticton struggles to get away from the bronco that bucked him. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Photos: Saddle broncs and bullriders raise the dust in Similkameen

