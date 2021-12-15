PHOTOS: Winter rally hits snowy roads at Big White

Two days of racing at Big White crowned the champions for the Canadian Rally Championship for 2021. (Canadian Rally Championship - Andrew Snucins Photography)Two days of racing at Big White crowned the champions for the Canadian Rally Championship for 2021. (Canadian Rally Championship - Andrew Snucins Photography)
Big White played host to a race in the snow over the weekend of Dec. 12; but this race featured cars instead of skis and snowboards.

The Canadian Rally Championship wrapped up their 2021 season with the two-day rally at Big White over Dec. 11 and 12.

Teams from across Canada travelled to the mountain to compete, and it was the team of Kyle Tilley and Alessandro Gelsomino who took first at the Okanagan race.

The championship overall went to the team of Andre and Rene Leblanc however, who came into the race with a lead in the championship and finished with enough points to hold their position.

The racers put their cars through the snow and the dark started at 4:23 on Dec. 11 before coming back the next evening to finish the race.

READ MORE: Kelowna thrill-seeker returns to rally racing

