Pirates raid Larch Hills for 2019 Elementary Schools Pirate Loppet

Ezekiel Liebich of Bastion Elementary (right) gives his best pirate face for the camera during the 2019 Elementary Schools Pirate Loppet, held Feb. 1 at Larch Hills. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A sea of eye-patched and mustachioed pirates ascended to the Larch Hills on Friday, Feb. 1 for the 15th annual Children’s Pirate Loppet. With skill and boisterous energy 494 pirates in Kindergarten through Grade 8 exercised their “ski legs” over 2 to 5 km of wavy trail. Sixteen different schools from Armstrong to Sicamous and Enderby to Sorrento were represented with Silver Creek Elementary taking home the coveted “Jolly Roger” for the highest proportional representation. Best Pirate Costume awards went to Tove Brown (Bastion Elementary), Nathan Couch (Grindrod Elementary), Lucas Hansen (Shuswap Middle School) and Cheyanna Green (Grindrod Elementary).

This unique event, the largest children’s ski loppet in the province, is organized by local Nordic skiers eager to encourage skiing as an active, lifelong skill and an opportunity to experience local outdoor recreation. From seasoned skiers to some very new to the sport, children delighted in the mild weather, pre-race excitement, satisfying ski and the post race lunch. One pleased child jubilantly declared “It was a long way and I made it!”

Community support was apparent in all facets of the event. The Shuswap Lady Striders that served the post-event hot lunch, the pirate-garbed registrars and course marshals that directed, encouraged and entertained the skiers, the Shuswap Black Powder Club that provided the start cannon and the local businesses and organizations that donated their time, equipment, money and draw prizes. Announcer Cap’n Tom, in pirate regalia, brought energy and humour to the event by cheering and cajoling with pirate banter and a vast repertoire of pirate jokes. Over the past eight years, $22,000 has been raised from the event and donated back to local schools to assist them in the purchase of cross-country ski equipment to support their ski programs.

Submitted by Pat Danforth

Scotia Blagdon, from Salmon Arm West Elementary, skis the 2019 Pirate Loppet course with volunteer Val Heckrodt. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Anika Stroud (left) of Parkview Elementary and Stella Bollans (right) of Hillcrest Elementary, come into the finish line during the 2019 Pirate Loppet at Larch Hills. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Marcia Beckner (centre) directs skiers along the proper trail during the 2019 Elementary Schools Pirate Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A large group of young pirates ascend one of the last hills of the 2km course during the 2019 Pirate Loppet, looking ahead to the finish line which is just up the slope. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)