Pistoleras notch up second win

Penticton’s Pistolera’s roller derby team notched up their second win Saturday in a home game at the curling club. Brennan Phillips/Western News

by Brennan Phillips

Special to the Western News

The Pistoleras are 2-0 so far this season after their victory against Kelowna’s Okanagan Roller Derby at the Get Down and Derby bout at the Penticton Curling Club on May 12.

“Here in Penticton, we have some of the best fans around,” said Cassandra Capone, Ram Rod on the track, and MVP for the bout. “It’s one of the loudest and most exciting experiences in the Okanagan and anywhere else I’ve played.”

Three weeks after the Pistoleras beat the Okanagan Roller Derby 158-138, the two teams met up for a rematch. This time, the Pistoleras had the added encouragement of playing in front of their home crowd.

Scores were tight through the entire game, and with ten minutes to go both teams were tied at 103 points apiece. The scores continued to stay neck and neck until Penticton brought in a huge run to bring them up to 130 points. From there, they maintained their lead and finished the game 138-119 to the cheers of the crowd.

The Curling Club was packed, with almost every single seat in the main arena filled. Outside too, there were children of fans and some of the players having fun and watching the game unfold.

“You have a real good time,” said Capone. “Kids come, there’s tons of children, it’s a great family activity to watch. It’s a really surprising game.”

The highly physical sport is a demanding one, both on the player’s bodies, and their minds too.

“As you learn the rules, you find that it’s a really strategic game.”

As for the bruises, “I could not count them,” Capone said with a laugh. “Definitely not.”

Penticton Pistoleras will return to the Curling Club on May 26, when they take on the combined area team DERBY AF, for the Brawl of Duty derby. Tickets will be available at the door, or from Lockswork Inc. in Penticton and Beauty Box Studio Inc. in Summerland.