Jordin Tootoo. (File photo)

PODCAST: Jordin Tootoo the first Inuk player to play in the NHL

MOJ on Sports: Known for his advocacy work for Indigenous youth and mental health

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Jordin Tootoo who played in the NHL for over a decade. Tootoo was born in Rankin’s Inlet, in Nunavut where he developed his skills and passion for the sport.

‘I can talk all day long about the hunting and fishing and how great it is to live out there. The extracurricular activities that go on in these remote communities effects a lot of our youth’s mental health and we talk about intergenerational trauma and I’m a prime example of that. I chose to stop one cycle and start a new cycle for my immediate family and to give my kids an opportunity to grow up in a safe environment’.

Tootoo was known for his aggressive playing style, which made him a fan favorite and a feared opponent on the ice. He played as a right winger and was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round of the 2001 NHL Entry Draft. Tootoo also played for the Detroit Red Wings, the New Jersey Devils, and the Chicago Blackhawks before retiring in 2018.

Tootoo is also known for his advocacy work for Indigenous youth and mental health. He established the Team Tootoo Fund in 2011, which provides support for organizations that focus on suicide prevention and awareness, as well as youth engagement in sports.

Tootoo’s career and advocacy work have made him a role model for many Indigenous youth in Canada and around the world.

