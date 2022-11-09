Podium results for Shuswap-North Okanagan runners at B.C. finals

A Salmon Arm runner and a Vernon team ended up racing to podium finishes at the B.C. High School Cross Country Running Championships held Saturday, Nov. 5, at Victoria’s Royal Roads University.
Ronan Wiens from Salmon Arm Secondary’s Jackson Campus Golds captured the four-runner Para Division, covering the course in eight minutes 36 seconds.
The Seaton Sonics of Vernon were second in the junior boys team event, where teams used the four fastest times of their squad. Seaton’s top four – Luke Mitchell, Simon Heidt, Mavi Arora and Jacob Girard – ran a combined time of 58:35 to win silver.
Other Seaton members included Alexander Matthies, Aiden Canabe and Quinn Robertson.
In the junior girls race, Payton Manzuik of Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes cracked the top-10, finishing eighth out of 248 in 16:13. Kiara Pighin of Vernon’s Fulton Maroons was 12th (16:16). Eula Palmer-Bird of Seaton was 32nd in 17:16.
In the senior girls race, Isabella Pighin of Fulton was 34th in the field of 211 with a time of 20:39. Seaton teammates Cora Van Vliet placed 45th (21:09) and Siri Dausend was 55th (21:22).
#Salmon ArmCross countryHigh school sportsLake CountryLocal SportsrunningVernon