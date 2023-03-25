Princeton Posse beat the Revelstoke Grizzlies 4-3 in overtime. File photo Bob Marsh

Princeton Posse beat the Revelstoke Grizzlies 4-3 in overtime. File photo Bob Marsh

Princeton one win away from conference final victory against Revelstoke

Posse wins in overtime on home ice, 4-3

The Princeton Posse came from behind Friday, March 24 to win 4-3 against the Revelstoke Grizzlies and give the team a game advantage in the best-of-seven conference final.

The Posse is just now one victory away from clinching the conference final and realizing their dream of skating for the Tech Cup.

The series, now at 3-2, returns to Revelstoke Sunday, March 26.

Tyson Horiachka potted the deciding goal 36 into the extra frame, off a pass from Dayton Nelson.

Nelson also assisted on the game tier, scored with just three minutes left in the third by Sean Mithchell, who was also assisted by Quinn Abbott.

Colton McLeod opened the scoring in the first period, for the Grizzlies, and play was then scoreless until Ty Olsen found the back of the net on a penalty shot.

Brady Augot took the lead back midway through the second, assisted by David Coyle.

Lucas Sadownyk answered, assisted by Anmol Garcha, on the power play, And Carter Bettenson scored on the powerplay for Revelstoke, assisted by Porter Trevelyan.

Princeton outshot the Grizzles 45 to 30.

McCleod was the star of the game for the Grizzlies and Horiachka was Princeton’s star.

