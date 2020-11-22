Revelstoke Mountain Resort voted best in Canada

Revelstoke Mountain Resort was voted Best Ski Resort in Canada in the 2020 World Ski Awards. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has been voted the best ski resort in Canada in the World Ski Awards.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading ski travel, tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by ski industry professionals and ski consumers, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named the winner.

“The World Ski Awards 2020 program received a record number of votes cast by the public,” said Sion Rapson, managing director of the awards, in a news release. “This shows that the appetite for booking a ski holiday has never been stronger and bodes well for the industry as the global recovery begins.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort encourages locals only skiing during non-essential travel ban

Launched in 2013, World Ski Awards aims to drive up standards within the ski tourism industry by rewarding the organizations that are leaders in their field.

Revelstoke’s Whiteworth Chalet also won an award, voted best Canada’s Best Ski Chalet.

Other Canadian winners include The Josie, a boutique hotel at Red Mountain, near Rossland and Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside.

Val Thorens in France was awarded the World’s Best Ski Resort title, LAAX in Switzerland, the World’s Best Freestyle Resort award.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skiing and Snowboarding