Revelstoke swimmer headed to World Junior Swimming Championships

James LeBuke will swim for Team Canada in August in Budapest, Hungary

James Lebuke of the Columbia-Shuswap Selkirks Swim Club made a 1.5 second improvement on his qualifying time in the 100m freestyle event at the Canadian Swimming Trials, jumping him from 29th in qualifiers to ninth place in the competition. (Barry Healey photo)

Revelstoke’s James LeBuke will be swimming for Team Canada at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

He is one of 19 swimmers that was selected after the Canadian Swimming Trials.

Ken McKinnon, Swimming Canada National Development Team Coach, said the team heading to the Championships has plenty of medal potential.

“There are a few more boys poised in the medal hunt than there are women at this point of time. We have a really good, strong group of boys we have been exposing to different specific, challenging training camps. We are starting to see a little bit of a payoff,” said McKinnon, who will be the team leader. “Our women are always traditionally strong so we expect they will rise to the occasion.”

The FINA World Junior Swimming Championships have been a launching pad for many top Canadian athletes. Double Olympic medallist Taylor Ruck is the most decorated ever athlete with 13 medals at the World Junior Swimming Championships. One year before winning four medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Penny Oleksiak broke onto the scene winning six medals at the 2015 FINA World Junior Championships.

This year many of the athletes heading to Budapest have their sights set on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“There are a handful that are seriously taking a shot at Tokyo 2020,” said McKinnon. “Whether they will have an impact in terms of medals, maybe not, but Paris probably.”

The first FINA World Juniors were held in 2006. The competition is important for the development of both swimmers and coaches.

“We always have a staging camp,” said McKinnon. “For coaches to have that experience is really important.

“For the swimmers, by the time they get to the senior team, they know the ropes. We mirror the policies and behaviours of the senior team, so they’ve seen it all before.”

Canada won 15 medals at the 2017 edition of the world juniors, highlighted by a relay sweep by the women’s team and five World Junior records.

LeBuke swims with the Columbia Shuswap Selkirks in Salmon Arm.

