Rockets’ Korczak named to U18 Team Canada roster

Kelowna Rockets’ defenceman Kaedan Korczak will spend his WHL off-season representing Canada at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championships.
Korczak was named to the training camp roster in early April, and racked up two assists in two pre-tournament games against Belarus and Russia.
Team Canada will look to claim gold for the first time since 2013 when the tournament kicks off Thursday. Korczak and the Canadians face Team Finland in their first game and then go on through the tournament with games against Switzerland, Belarus and the Czech Republic.
Team Canada has won seven meals at the U18 World Championships in past years including three golds (2003, 2008, 2013), one silver (2005) and three bronze (2012, 2014, 2015).
The tournament runs April 18 to 28.
