Fulton Maroons forward Seth Pallister looks to get the ball to a teammate past the defending of Salmon Arm’s Darian Sundby during the Golds’ 93-43 win at the Maroons’ 19th annual Corporate Classic Senior Boys Basketball Tournament Thursday. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Salmon Arm Golds sting Vernon’s Fulton Maroons

Shuswap school scores 50-point win over hosts at 19th annual Corporate Classic; Panthers prevail

The Salmon Arm Golds got points from all 11 players in a 93-43 romp over the host Fulton Maroons in the opening game of the Maroons’ 19th annual Corporate Classic Senior Boys Basketball Tournament in Vernon Thursday.

Darian Sundby led a handful of Golds in double-digit scoring with 12 points; Evan Smith and Gavin Limber had 11 each while Matthew Paiement and Noah Jansen each chipped in 10 points.

Van Kozak led the Maroons with 15 points and Alan Bargaso added 13 before leaving the game in the second half with a leg injury.

Elsewhere on opening day…

* Vernon Panthers used a late 8-0 run in the second half to rally and beat the George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country 79-71.

Kevin Morgan had 26 points to lead the Panthers, who trailed 65-64 late in the contest. Thomas Hyett added 14 for the Cats.

Khayden Culic led the Coyotes with 23 points.

* The Penhi Lakers got 20 points from Owen Labadie, 15 from Ross Miller and 12 from Austin Alfonso in a 66-37 win over Oliver’s South Okanagan Hornets.

Harshveen Sran led the Hornets with 14 points.

* The DP Todd Trojans of Prince George defeated the defending tournament champion Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops 67-47 behind 25 points from Cameron Sale. Carson Day had 13 points for Westsyde.

The Battle of Vernon wraps up play Friday when the Maroons take on the Panthers at 7:30 p.m. Fulton meets George Elliot at 1:30 p.m. The Panthers take on Salmon Arm at 3 p.m.

The final is Saturday at 2:15 p.m.


Fulton’s Ethan Schiman drives between Salmon Arm Golds defenders Matthew Paiement (12) and Gavin Limber. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Vernon Panthers forward Kevin Morgan gets past George Elliot Coyotes defenders Khayden Culic (centre) and Bergren VanLent during the Cats’ 79-71 win over their Lake Country opponents at the Fulton Maroons’ 19th annual Corporate Classic Senior Boys Basketball Tournament Thursday. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Vernon Panthers guard Isaiah Ondrik is tied up by George Elliot Coyotes defender Ben Hitchens during the Panthers’ 79-71 Thursday. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

