Salmon Arm Ice Breakers perform well in Coyote Cup event

The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers Speed Skating Club performed well at the 8th Annual Coyote Cup hosted by the Kamloops Long Blades on Saturday January 26th. Ten local speed skaters competed against clubs from Prince George, Kelowna, Vernon, Williams Lake, West Kootenay and Kamloops.

Phoenix Nash, Aila Norlin, Nathan Bastiaansen, Devyn Hughes, and Lincoln Thurgood raced the 200m, 400m, 500m and 1500m distances. Mackenzie Keating, Adriana Bastiaansen, and Rachel Martin raced the 200m, 400m, 500m, 1200m lengths. Peter Ely and Jon Phillips represented the Ice Breakers in the 200m, 400m, 500m, and 800m races. Congratulations to all skaters for their fantastic racing and multiple best times.

The Ice Breakers are now preparing for the interior FUNale being held in Vernon on February 23rd.

The local club is hosting a Try Speed Skating event for all ages on Sunday February 3rd. Fitting of speed skates will be 5pm Wednesday January 30th at Shaw Centre. Please visit the Salmon Arm Ice Breakers facebook page or call 250-804-8598 for more information.

Submitted by Kelsey Norlin