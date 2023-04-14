Salmon Arm Minor Hockey celebrates players, coaches and volunteers

Salmon Arm minor hockey players, coaches and team members were recognized for their hard work and talent this season.
On Tuesday, April 11, Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association held its annual awards night at Shaw Centre, honouring its dedicated players who have honed their hockey skills and the coaches and support staff who made the 2022-23 season possible.
Awards and trophy winners of the evening were:
U7 Division
Most Sportsmanlike: F. Thea Larson, Team 1. Elis Cherwinski, Team 2. Jaxon Colonna, Team 3. Lewis Penner.
Most Improved: F. Brooklyn Kusisto, Team 1. Mason Akins, Team 2. Jasper Serviss, Team 3. Eli White.
Most Dedicated: F. Niyah Brink, Team 1. Bentley Blair, Team 2. Vaughn Spencer, Team 3. Daniel Mori.
U9 Division
Most Sportsmanlike: F. Luka Larson, Team 1. Cassidy Baker, Team 2. Jesse Jones, Team 3. Wesley Sawatzky Martens, Team 4. Mason Hearn.
Most Improved: F. Ava Bellows, Team 1. Emmett Laboyne, Team 2. Acelin Bouffard, Team 3. Adam Davis, Team 4. Ewan Van Nostrand.
Most Dedicated: F. Holly Scranton, Team 1. Luke McEachern, Team 2. Tyson Allen, Team 3. Mason Gagnon, Team 4. Troy Sunder.
U11 Female Recreation Division
Most Sportsmanlike: Emma Tipler
Most Improved: Kennedy Geall
Most Dedicated: Mikayla Piggott
U11 Recreation Division
Most Sportsmanlike (Bruce Bartman Memorial): Team 1. Nash Gedak, Team 2. Arthur Watson, Team 3. River Hawrys.
Most Improved (Herb Johnny Memorial): Team 1. Zamin Kasin, Team 2. Arthur Auld, Team 3. Bentley Matousek.
Most Dedicated: Team 1. Charlie Chadwick, Team 2. Easton Hunt, Team 3. Dawson Farrell.
U11 Development Division
Most Sportsmanlike: Connor West
Most Improved: Korben White
Most Dedicated: Kai Cadden
U13 Female Recreation Division
Most Sportsmanlike: Logan Ellis
Most Improved: Presley Blair
Most Dedicated: Claire Henry
U13 Recreation Divison
Most Sportsmanlike (Durant Boyd Memorial): Team 1. Caleb MacDonald, Team 2. Oliver Bullen, Team 3. Noah Kuchta
Most Improved (Dan Renaud Trophy): Team 1. Cole Sleasman, Team 2. Carter Kowaski, Team 3. Jacob Jones
Most Dedicated: Team 1. Victor Voyer, Team 2. Jaeden Girard, Team 3. Mannix Cleverly
U13 Rep Tier 2 Division
Most Sportsmanlike: Eli Butchart
Most Improved: Declan McCrimmon
Most Dedicated (Brody Berg Memorial): Fynn Cruikshank
U15 Female Recreation Division
Most Sportsmanlike: Takara Brett
Most Improved: Hailey Elliott
Most Dedicated: Charlotte O’Brien
U15 Recreation Division
Most Sportsmanlike (Anthony Materi Memorial): Team 1. Will Heckrodt, Team 2. Evan Jacobs, Team 3. Linden Venter.
Most Improved (Lyle Parlour Memorial): Team 1. Alayah Gervais, Team 2. Jakob Ringham, Team 3. Liam Devos.
Most Dedicated (Chris Imrie Memorial): Team 1. Andrea Bliss, Team 2. Austen Calvert, Team 3. Rory Tomm.
U15 Rep Tier 2 Division
Most Sportsmanlike: Latham Smith
Most Improved: Jack Schedewitz
Most Dedicated: Brendan Hughes
U18 Recreation Division
Most Sportsmanlike (Dave Mackay Memorial): Team 1. Landon Fournier, Team 2. Kenji Derosa, Team 3. Christian Johnson.
Most Improved (John Pottie Trophy): Team 1. Kael Barker, Team 2. Jute Norlin, Team 3. Emma Lee Braun.
Most Dedicated (Ole Christianson Memorial): Team 1. Brandon Harvey, Team 2. Kalen Bul, Team 3. Hanna Menzies.
Third Year Most Sportsmanlike Player (Bernie Hucul Trophy): Team 3. Brayson York.
Third Year Most Improved Player (Brad Jackson Memorial): Team 3. Linden Walters.
U18 Rep Tier 2 Division
Most Sportsmanlike: Jay Gilham
Most Improved: Greyson Willey
Most Dedicated (Brendan Burge Memorial): Hayden Thomlinsson
Referees
Most Promising: Kenji Derosa
Most Dedicated: Nic Barbosa
BC Hockey Referee School: Avery Blair, Evan Jacobs
Special Award
Unsung Hero: Angus Redmond, David Mueller
Volunteer Awards
Dedicated Volunteer (Wendy Pottie Memorial): Hannah Spencer, Melanie Penner
Scott Atkinson Coach Appreciation Award: Jason Brown, Sarah Botter
Safety Award: Christie Watson
President’s Award: John White
