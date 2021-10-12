Salmon Arm Minor Hockey hosting officiating clinic

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey is hosting an officiating clinic for would-be referees.

The clinic will take place Saturday, Oct. 16 and is limited to 20 officials.

Registration and a class session will take place at 11 a.m. in the upstairs room at the Shaw Centre. Lunch will be provided. The ice session will be from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Equipment needed for the ice session is a helmet, skates and a whistle. Supplies needed for the classroom session are a notepad and pen.

You’re asked to follow the link below for further information on the clinic and to preregister.

Link: https://register.hockeycanada.ca/clinic-details/1ec2554e-5cca-6040-a9bd-06173abd286a

All those attending must preregister using the link.

All attendees will also need to wear a mask, and participants 12 to 18 years old will need proof of vaccination.

Participants 18 years and over must have proof of vaccination and one piece of ID.

If you need further information, send an email to RIC@salmonarmminorhockey.com

