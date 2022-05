Salmon Arm Minor Hockey players, volunteers, coaches and more honoured

Minor hockey awards for the 2021-22 season presented in person

The Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association Awards were presented May 18, 2022, recognizing the many players, coaches, volunteers and more who contributed to the successful 2021-22 season. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association honoured its own on May 18.

The annual presentation of awards, these for 2021-22, took place at the Shuswap Community Church.

Roy Sakaki, SAMHA administrator and longtime hockey booster, offered congratulations to all the winners, players, coaching staff, parents and board members.

“Thank you to all for a tremendous and successful season,” he said, noting about 470 youngsters participated.

The award and trophy winners are as follows:

Division U7:

Most Sportsmanlike – F. Sadie Gennings, Team 1. Ian Syme, Team 2. Rylan Blais

Most Improved – F. Holly Scranton, Karli Turner, Team 1. Vaughn Spencer, Team 2. Ross Stark

Most Dedicated – F. Hadley Yurkowski, Team 1. Tanner Bartman, Team 2. Eli Purves

Division U9:

Most Sportsmanlike – Team 1. Barrett Penner, Team 2. Max MacDonald, Team 3. Tyson Allen, Team 4. Crosby Petch, F. Jasmine Stiles

Most Improved – Team 1. Jack MacLean, Team 2. Troy Sunder, Team 3. Roman Brown, Team 4. Jakob Sedman, F. Lily Brink

Most Dedicated – Team 1. River Hawrys, Team 2. Lukas Delleman, Team 3. Isaac Carlson, Team 4. Cole Jacobs, F. Rylee Yano

Division U11 Female Recreation:

Most Sportsmanlike – Team 1. Julia McLellan

Most Improved – Team 1. Ellie Padgham, Jane Scranton

Most Dedicated – Team 1. Isabel Lake

Division U11 Recreation:

Most Sportsmanlike (Bruce Bartman Memorial) – Team 1. Evan MacKintosh, Team 2. Rylan Geall, Oliver Bullen, Team 3. Ryder Blair

Most Improved (Herb Johnny Memorial) – Team 1. Logan MacDonald, Team 2. Brantley Fish, Team 3. Jacob Jones

Most Dedicated – Team 1. Arlo Heckrodt, Team 2. Carter Burgi, Team 3. Hunter Lord

Division U11 Development:

Most Sportsmanlike – Team 1. Kai Cadden

Most Improved – Team 1. Hudson Deisroth

Most Dedicated – Team 1. Tucker Williams

Division U13 Rec Female:

Most Sportsmanlike – Team 1. Quinn Hoffort

Most Improved – Team 1. Claire Henry

Most Dedicated – Team 1. Charlie O’Brien

Division U13 Rec:

Most Sportsmanlike (Durant Boyd Memorial) – Team 1. Mitchell Taylor, Team 2. Haydn Mitchell, Team 3. Daemon Ilnisky

Most Improved (Dan Renaud Trophy) – Team 1. Liam Devos, Team 2. Barakat Alhasan, Team 3. Brayden O’Reilly

Most Dedicated – Team 1. Zachary Loewen, Team 2. Rylan Baker, Team 3. Alayah Gervais, Cassie Heine

Division U13 Rep Tier 1:

Most Sportsmanlike – Team 1. Emma Ward

Most Improved – Team 1. Kaden LaRoy

Most Dedicated (Brody Berg Memorial) – Team 1. Linden Delleman

Division U13 Rep Tier 2:

Most Sportsmanlike – Team 1. Linden Venter

Most Improved – Team 2. Murray Blackwell

Most Dedicated – Team 3. Kingston Soper

Division U15 Rec Female:

Most Sportsmanlike – Team 1. Sophie Kehl

Most Improved – Team 1. Alexis Godard

Most Dedicated – Team 1. Kasey Howe

Division U15 Rec:

Most Sportsmanlike (Anthony Materi Memorial) – Team 1. Andrew Hagerman, Team 2. Ryan Greenhough, Team 3. Isabelle Menzies, Jackson Dalgleish

Most Improved (Lyle Parlour Memorial) – Team 1. Jonah Housden, Team 2. Harjosh Khrod, Team 3. Aaron Hutchison

Most Dedicated (Chris Imrie Memorial) – Team 1. Brendan Hughes, Team 2. Lukas Ingle, Team 3. Jack Schedewitz

Division U15 Rep Tier 2:

Most Sportsmanlike – Team 1. Connor Steward

Most Improved – Team 1. Sean Harty

Most Dedicated – Team 1. Eric Thompson

Division U18 Rec:

Most Sportsmanlike (Dave Mackay Memorial) – Team 1. Ethan Hemsworth, Team 2. Jesse Saretzky, Team 3. William Sutherland, 4. Elias Harvey

Most Improved (John Pottie Trophy) – 1. Gabe Niewenhuizen, 2. Tyson Allard, 3. Lukis Jules, 4. Manraj Chhokar

Most Dedicated (Ole Christianson Memorial) – 1. Nicholas Wright 2. Jordan Perepolkin, 3. Garrett Kelley, 4. Sacha Munro

3rd Year Most Sportsmanlike Player (Bernie Hucul Trophy) – Team 1. Cole McTavish, Ethan Kerber, Team 4. Justin Schielke

3rd Year Most Improved Player (Brad Jackson Memorial) – Team 1. Spencer Lowe

Division U18 Rep Tier 2:

Most Sportsmanlike – 1. Aiden Berukoff

Most Improved – 1. Michael Tyssen

Most Dedicated (Brendan Burge Memorial) – 1. Ty Slaney

Referees:

Most Promising – Sean Davies

Most Dedicated – Kaily Jeffery

BC Hockey Referee School – Kaily Jeffery, Mason Kenny, Pierce Spencer

Special Award:

Unsung hero – Everett Williams

Honorary Life Members – Shana Phillips

Volunteer Awards:

Dedicated Volunteer (Wendy Pottie Memorial) – James Inglis

Scott Atkinson Coach Appreciation Award – Harlan Anderson, Adam Blair

Safety Award – Dan Hemsworth

President’s Award – Cindy Cameron Cherry

Read more: Salmon Arm’s ‘Mr. Hockey’ recognized by BC Hockey for his officiating contributions

Read more: ‘A lot of hate’: Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmAwardshockeyShuswap