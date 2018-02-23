Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm will be representing Canada as part of the Para Nordic Ski team at the 2018 Pyoengchang Paralympics. Pictured here competing in the Cross Country Ski nationals in March 2017 in Canmore, AB. (File photo)

Salmon Arm shows support for Paralympic skier Natalie Wilkie

Community provides encouragement ahead of upcoming Pyoengchang Paralympics

The community has been invited to submit words of encouragement and support for Salmon Arm skier Natalie Wilkie, who will be representing Canada as a member of the Para Nordic Ski Team at the 2018 Paralympics in Pyoengchang, South Korea.

Wilkie, who lost most of the fingers on her left hand in 2016 during an accident in wood shop class, nonetheless persevered in the face of her injury and has continued to hone her skills as an expert skier.

Jennifer Henrie, who knows Wilkie through their time together in the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club, is spearheading the initiative to gather support and words of encouragement for the outstanding local athlete.

“When I saw that Natalie would be competing I got incredibly excited, and my first thought was that we needed to plan something,” Henrie says.

Henrie, who works at the Arbor Lodge independent living community, asked the residents she works with for advice as to how they could get the community to show Wilkie how proud they are of her achievements. Their suggestion: a letter writing campaign aimed at organizing an outpouring of support and goodwill for the promising young skier in advance of her journey to compete in Pyoengchang.

“When I think about it, that kind of life changing accident that happened to a 14-year-old girl… that could easily cause her to spin in a downward direction, but she has done the opposite,” Henrie says. “She is really dedicated, kind and down to earth, she has so much hope and optimism. A lot of people remember the accident, and they remember her, but they might not know how far she has come. When they put two and two together I find people are so inspired.”

Anyone interested in sending their support to Wilkie can bring their words of encouragement to the Mall at Piccadilly between 2-5 p.m. on March 2 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 3. The uptown Askew’s location will also be receiving notes on March 3 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Letters may also be emailed to bestwishesnatalie@gmail.com.

“We’ve told Natalie that she needs to leave some room in her suitcase for all the letters she’ll be taking to Korea,” Henrie says.

Henrie would like to add that she hopes to organize a viewing party for Wilkie’s event in Salmon Arm so that the community can gather and watch as she represents Salmon Arm in the Paralympics.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: What you need to know today at the B.C. Games
Next story
Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

Just Posted

Salmon Arm shows support for Paralympic skier Natalie Wilkie

Community provides encouragement ahead of upcoming Pyoengchang Paralympics

Okanagan wineries back to business as usual

“It’s business as usual,” said Jeff Harder, owner of the Lake Country winery, Friday morning.

Salmon Arm Silverbacks hit rough stretch leading up to playoffs

6-1 loss to Merritt in penalty heavy game

Okanagan man dies suddenly in Costa Rica

Well known and popular former hockey and lacrosse player dies in accident while travelling

Feature Friday: Life in the sex trade

A view into the life from one Kelowna prostitute and the issues it can cause for women

What’s happening

Check out what is happening this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Non-partisan Christian group wants to support politicians through personalized prayer

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Cat taken from senior in Vancouver Island care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Maritimes want their own CFL team

Their biggest hurdle is getting a stadium commitment in place

Cautious optimism on lifted wine ban at B.C. Wine Institute

The B.C. wine advocates say they are conferring with lawyers and members on next steps

Gold for Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa

Kelsey Serwa wins the gold medal in thrilling fashion in PyeongChang

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Most Read