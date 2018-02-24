Salmon Arm Silverbacks go down 8-5 against Trail

Elijiah Barriga and Luke Santerno face off during a playoff game between the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and the Trail Smoke Eaters at the Shaw Centre on Wednesday, March 8.

The Silverbacks go down for the fifth time in a row during a high-scoring game against the Trail Smoke Eaters’ Feb. 23 at the Cominco Arena.

In the third of their five game stretch the Silverbacks managed to put five goals into the net but it wasn’t enough to topple Trail, with the final score coming out 8-5 in favour of the Smoke Eaters.

The first period saw 12 shots by Salmon Arm to Trail’s 15. Goals were scored by Brandon Whistle and Hudson Schandor of the Silverbacks while Levi Glasman, Connor Welsh and Mack Byers of Trail each put a point on the board.

In the second period Trail put a whopping 23 shots on goal while Salmon Arm only managed to fire off 9 shots. Goals were scored by Jackson Cooke of the Silverbacks while Braeden Tuck put one in for Trail and Levi Glasman of the Smoke Eaters’ scored another two to round out a hat trick.

The third saw a more even spread of shots on goal with Salmon Arm firing off 10 to Trail’s 13. Demetri Kameitz and Brandon Whistle of Salmon Arm scored for the Silverbacks while Mack Byers and Braeden Tuck put in goals for Trail.

After 60 minutes of play the final score sat at 8-5 in favour of Trail. 12 penalties were called over the course of the game, seven to Salmon Arm and five to Trail.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ last regular season home game is going down tonight, Feb. 24 at the Shaw Centre. It’s setting out to be one of the biggest of the year, featuring draws for seasonal prizes, giveaways at the door and a visit by hockey legend Marty McSorely who will be on hand to sign autographs and meet fans.

“We are honoring our incredible fans with tons of prizes and giveaways to say thank you for a great regular season” stated Silverbacks’ President Troy Mick. “It’s going to be an action packed night and this will be a prelude for our fans to get ready for the 2018 playoff run.”

Tonight marks the second last game in the regular season for the Silverbacks, the fourth in a stretch of five back-to-back games leading up to the BCHL’s Fred Page Cup playoffs on Mar. 2. The Silverbacks just barely secured their spot in the playoffs, and the upcoming run of games against some of the league’s top-standing teams is sure to be a test of their mettle.

In addition to the prize draws. giveaways and the chance to get an autograph from a hockey great, the Silverbacks’ are inviting their fans to join the team and Marty McSorely for a post-game meal at Boston Pizza. A rare chance to share a meal with one of Canada’s most well-known athletes and show support for the local hockey club, seating will likely be limited and fill up fast!

The Silverbacks’ final regular season game kicks off Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton. They will be playing the first-place Penticton Vees, who defeated the ‘Backs 8-1 on Feb. 21 at the Shaw Centre. It’s sure to be a night of hard-played hockey as Salmon Arm looks to sneak out a win against the league-leaders and get their momentum off to a good start for the upcoming playoffs.