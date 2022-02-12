Salmon Arm Silverbacks score 8 goals in victory over Trail Smoke Eaters

Goals were scored by eight different Silverbacks players

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say stopped a penalty shot and 48 of 50 shots overall in an 8-2 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Feb. 11, 2022. (Chris Fowler/Salmon Arm Silverbacks image)

Eight different Salmon Arm Silverbacks scored in an 8-2 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday.

On Feb. 11, Salmon Arm travelled to Trail looking to get back into the win column and overtake the Penticton Vees for first place in the B.C. Hockey League.

In the first period, Trail scored to make it 1-0 and Salmon Arm responded with a marker from team captain Daniel Panetta. The game would remain tied at one after 20 minutes.

In the second period, Salmon Arm scored three unanswered goals despite being outshot 22-11. The Silverbacks’ goals came off the sticks of Zach Smith, Tucker Hartmann and Mathieu Bourgault respectively. The ‘Backs carried a 4-1 lead into the third period.

There, they would score four more goals and concede one. The Silverbacks’ goal scorers were Simon Tassy, Mathieu Cobetto-Roy, Isaac Lambert and Ethan Ullrick. ‘Backs goalie Owen Say stopped a penalty shot in the period and stopped 48 out of 50 shots overall to lead his team to victory.

The Silverbacks play at home Saturday, Feb. 12 against the Merritt Centennials.

Salmon Arm Silverbacks