Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Simon Tassy scored two goals in a 5-2 win over the Penticton Vees on Jan. 12, 2022. (Chris Fowler/Salmon Arm Silverbacks image)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks spoil Penticton Vees’ return, win 5-2 on the road

Silverbacks forward Simon Tassy scored two consecutive goals in the 2nd period

A battle for first place at the South Okanagan Events Centre didn’t go the Penticton Vees’ way on Wednesday night.

Simon Tassy’s two goals in the second period propelled the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to a 5-2 victory against Penticton.

After trailing 1-0 early in the first period, the Silverbacks (23-4-1-0) scored five consecutive goals throughout the duration of the showdown to quiet the over 1,800 Pentictonites in attendance.

Tassy’s second goal in the middle frame gave his team a 3-1 lead while eventually acting as the game-winning marker.

Meanwhile, in the crease, Salmon Arm goaltender Owen Say was strong all night, making 30 saves and limiting Penticton to just two goals on the scoresheet.

Penticton (21-5-0-2) has now lost two straight games, after dropping a New Year’s Day showdown to the West Kelowna Warriors 4-3. Since Dec. 18., the Vees have lost four games in five tries.

Wednesday night’s game in Penticton marked the second time in as many months that the Silverbacks have defeated the Vees in a battle for first place in the BCHL’s Interior Conference.

Penticton dropped a shootout thriller to Salmon Arm on Dec. 10, losing sole control of first place in the process.

READ MORE: Shootout thriller: Salmon Arm Silverbacks break Penticton Vees’ win streak, win 4-3

Brothers Josh and Bradley Nadeau were the Vees’ goal scorers against the Silverbacks on Wednesday. Along with Tassy’s two-goal performance, Salmon Arm received contributions on the scoresheet from Brandon Santa Juana, Mat Bourgault and Owen Beckner.

In the Vees’ crease, Carter Serhyenko made 18 on 23 shots. The goaltender is the fourth to play the position on Penticton’s roster after being signed by the team’s brass on Dec. 27.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees add 4th goalie to roster, ink Carter Serhyenko

The Silverbacks will have lots of time to enjoy their victory as the team isn’t slated to play again until Jan. 21. Salmon Arm will kick off a back-to-back road swing in Merritt and Vernon, respectively.

Penticton, meanwhile, will travel south of the border and get set for a Saturday night showdown with the Wenatchee Wild.

