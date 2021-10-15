Salmon Arm Silverbacks take on rival Vipers in home opener

On the heels of 3-1 victory over the Merritt Centennials, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks take on rival Vernon Vipers for their home opener tonight, Friday, Oct. 15 at the Shaw Centre.
Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison will be doing the honours.
Coun. Kevin Flynn told a recent council meeting he thinks it will be an exciting game, while Harrison said he’s excited to be dropping the puck.
It’s a home-and-home series, so the ‘Backs will head to Kal Tire Place on Saturday, Oct. 16 for a 6 p.m. start.
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.