Salmon Arm Silverbacks to host rival Vernon Vipers tonight, Friday, June 15, at the Shaw Centre for their regular-season home opener. (File photo)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks to host rival Vernon Vipers tonight, Friday, June 15, at the Shaw Centre for their regular-season home opener. (File photo)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks take on rival Vipers in home opener

Puck drop at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Shaw Centre

On the heels of 3-1 victory over the Merritt Centennials, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks take on rival Vernon Vipers for their home opener tonight, Friday, Oct. 15 at the Shaw Centre.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison will be doing the honours.

Coun. Kevin Flynn told a recent council meeting he thinks it will be an exciting game, while Harrison said he’s excited to be dropping the puck.

It’s a home-and-home series, so the ‘Backs will head to Kal Tire Place on Saturday, Oct. 16 for a 6 p.m. start.

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks use extra time to beat Vernon Vipers



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armhockey

Previous story
Local Abbotsford Canucks podcast launches first episode

Just Posted

On-street patios won’t be staying up year-round due to the City of Salmon Arm’s snow removal needs. (File photo)
City doesn’t support on-street patios in Salmon Arm in winter

Highway 1 Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (DriveBC camera)
Highway 1 closure near Revelstoke

Salmon Arm Silverbacks to host rival Vernon Vipers tonight, Friday, June 15, at the Shaw Centre for their regular-season home opener. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks take on rival Vipers in home opener

Staff Sgt. Scott West helps School District 83 bus driver Leanne Blurton and Salmon Arm West elementary students demonstrate when it’s OK to safely cross the road at a school bus stop. (File photo)
Opinion: Give North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus drivers a break