Salmon Arm Silverbacks win seventh straight

Owen Beckner scores shootout winner in 4-3 road win over the Express in Coquitlam

Owen Beckner was the shootout hero for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday, Nov. 6, in a 4-3 win over the hometown Coquitlam Express. (Chris Fowler Image)

Owen Beckner’s goal in the sixth round of the shootout gave Salmon Arm the extra point as the Silverbacks rolled into Coquitlam and edged the Express 4-3 in B.C. Hockey League play Saturday, Nov. 6.

The Silverbacks (9-0-1-0) have won seven in a row and are the league’s only team without a regulation time loss.

Ryan Tattle opened the shootout with a goal for the Express but Salmon Arm goalie Owen Say then stopped the next five shooters.

Simon Tassy, the Silverbacks’ third shooter, scored to prolong the game, setting the stage for Beckner’s winner on Connor Mackenzie in the sixth round.

Mackenzie finished the 65 minutes of regulation and overtime with 40 saves while Say made 38 stops.

Danny Ciccarello opened the scoring for the Silverbacks Saturday with a powerplay marker at 3:45 of the first period. The Express replied with goals from Matthew Campbell and Kahlil Fontana before Noah Serdachny equalized with the man advantage at 17:22.

Michael Ladyman’s first of the year on a powerplay gave Salmon Arm a 3-2 lead heading into the final 20 minutes. Coquitlam’s Shane LaVelle forced overtime with a goal at 9:44.

Salmon Arm sits atop the Interior Division standings, three points ahead of the Penticton Vees and West Kelowna Warriors, both at 8-2-0-0.

The Silverbacks will be back in action Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13 and 14, at the Shaw Centre when the expansion Cranbrook Bucks make their first visit to the Shuswap.

