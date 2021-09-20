Salmon Arm Synergy U15 team, pictured left to right: Coach Kira Limber, Sarah Sutherland, Peyton Major, Makayla Cadden, Quinn McTavish, Fiea Marsh, Heidi Miege, Devan Lansdowne, and coach Cristie Jansen. (Not pictured: Eden Heckrodt). (Contributed)

Salmon Arm Synergy U15 team, pictured left to right: Coach Kira Limber, Sarah Sutherland, Peyton Major, Makayla Cadden, Quinn McTavish, Fiea Marsh, Heidi Miege, Devan Lansdowne, and coach Cristie Jansen. (Not pictured: Eden Heckrodt). (Contributed)

Salmon Arm Synergy teams battle it out in BBall Nationals

U16 team takes third overall in competitive U17 division

One of the many areas of life affected by COVID-19 over the last year or more has been youth sports and competition.

Through it all, a group of local athletes, members of Salmon Arm Synergy Basketball, continued to train.

This group includes players from three different Salmon Arm schools: Jackson, Sullivan and King’s Christian.

As restrictions gradually lifted, group practices and training were allowed, and eventually competition.

Normally, the competitive club season begins in April and carries through into early summer, giving athletes a chance to compete in various basketball tournaments during the off-season.

This year there was a delay, but recently two girls teams – a U16 and a U15 team – were able to compete in a couple of tournaments in B.C.

The most recent tournament was held Sept. 9-12, and the U16 coaches Kira and Keith Limber and U15 coach Cristie Jansen were able to bring their teams to Langley to compete in BBall Nationals.

More than 80 teams from across the country took part. Coach/administrator Janzen said both teams excelled and had a tremendous experience at the tournament. The U16 team took third overall in a competitive U17 division, and the U15 team battled in every game and grew in skill and experience.

Salmon Arm Synergy Basketball Club is continuing to provide skill development and training to athletes in its fall training program, which is full for the fall. However, there will be a spring/summer program again in 2022 for those interested in developing their basketball skills.

Club programs provide opportunities for athletes to improve their skills, increase their level of play and advance their understanding of the game. For more information, visit salmonarmsynergy.com.

Submitted

