Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts successful provincial tournament

Alan Harrison and Debbie Harrison won their Mixed B Doubles event versus Linda and Steve Conway from Golden during the SASCU Open Tournament, hosted by the Salmon Arm Tennis Club over the Labour Day weekend. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosted more than 200 players in town for the 2022 SASCU Open.

Held over the Labour Day weekend, the Open was the second provincial tournament hosted by the club over the past couple of months, drawing players not just from B.C., but also Alberta and from as far as Mexico.

Local highlights included Salmon Arm’s Debbie Harrison on the winning side in the Ladies B Doubles and Mixed B Doubles events; Ken Hecker (Salmon Arm) and John Lapointe (Mexico) won the Men’s 65 doubles event in a rematch of their round robin match against Don Ross and Andrew Galecki (both from Salmon Arm); and Shannon Hecker fought valiantly in a well played Ladies B Singles final.

See full results below.

Part of the event’s success was the opportunity it gave for visiting players to see and play in the city’s indoor tennis facility. Tournament director Winston Pain said the event drew rave reviews about what the Salmon Arm Tennis Club and the community have been able to accomplish.

SASCU Open Results:

• Men’s A Singles: Max Wong (Nelson) beat Jeremy Bell (Vernon), 4-6,7-5, 10-8;

• Men’s A Consolation: Cory Fleck (Prince George) beat Shawn Hegan (Prince George), 6-1,6-3;

• Ladies A Singles: Eva Koksalova (Kelowna) beat Shannon Hecker (Salmon Arm), 6-4,7-5;

• Men’s B Singles: Dave Burgess (Kelowna) beat Joe McFadden (Vernon), 6-1,6-2;

• Men’s B Consolation: Bill Spencer (Salmon Arm) beat Earl Roy( Salmon Arm), 6-0, 6-0;

• Ladies B Singles: Laura Norup Boyer (Kelowna) beat Aeri Lee (Kelowna), 7-5,1-6, 11-9;

• Men’s A Doubles: Jeremy Bell (Vernon)/Cal Benazic( Kelowna) beat Al Davis(Salmon Arm)/Pepe

• Figueroa (Vancouver), 6-4, 4-6, 10-8;

• Men’s A Consolation: Cesar Maldonado/John Childerley (Kamloops) beat Alain Brunelle/Ricardo Alberto Leiva (Vernon), 1-6,7-6, 10-8;

• Ladies A Doubles: Eva Koksalova (Kelowna) /Shannon Hecker won the Round Robin;

• Men’s B Doubles: Gerhard Schlifp/Norm Monteith (Kamloops) beat Kirbey Lockhart and Frank Bencze

(Vernon), 6-4,2-6, 10-7;

• Men’s B Consolation: Bill Spencer/Tim Mosher (Salmon Arm) beat Steve Rea (Alberta) /Randy Heslop

(Kamloops), 6-2,6-0;

• Ladies B Doubles: Debbie Harrison/Sue Ford (Salmon Arm) beat Rosa Alcarez (Mexico)/Carol Ross

(Salmon Arm), 6-4, 6-2;

• Men’s 65 Doubles: Ken Hecker (Salmon Arm)/John Lapointe (Mexico) beat Don Ross/Andrew Galecki

(Salmon Arm), 6-4,6-4;

• Mixed A Doubles: Zach and Amanda Lidster (Kamloops) beat Sib Sirimonotham/ Karen Roosen (Lake Country), 6-0, 6-2;

• Mixed B Doubles: Debbie/Alan Harrison( Salmon Arm) beat Linda/Steve Conway (Golden), 6-0, 6-3.

