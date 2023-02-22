Salmon Arm U11 Wolves hockey team nab Okanagan North Super League win

The Salmon Arm U11 Wolves hockey team brought home the champion title the weekend of Feb. 17, 2023, in the Okanagan North Super League competition. They competed against other Salmon Arm teams the Bullets and the Phantoms. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Wolves U11 hockey team took home a championship title this past weekend.

During the U11 Okanagan North Super League, the Wolves battled the almost undefeated Salmon Arm Bullets and needed to win both the 5:30 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 17, and the final game at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, to win the number one spot.

After winning Friday’s game, 7-3, the Wolves took on the Bullets in front of a packed Spectator Arena in Shaw Centre for the tournament’s Sunday finale.

Another impressive show, the Bullets fought their way back from a 7-2 deficit in the second period to tie the game with just over four minutes left in the third.

The Wolves clinched the win with Lincoln Carlin’s tie-breaker less than a minute later, for a final score of 8-7.

There was strong Salmon Arm representation at the North Okanagan Super League tournament from the Wolves, the Bullets and the Phantoms, who took third place. All three teams move into the Top Six Playoffs this coming weekend, with the Wolves’ first game on Feb. 25.

The top four teams will compete in Salmon Arm for semi-finals on March 5, and on March 7 the top two teams will battle it out for the final win in Sicamous.

That winner will move on to the district-wide competition in Lumby March 17 to 19.

