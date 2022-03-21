Salmon Arm’s U13 Scorpions wrapped up their 2021-22 hockey season with a fundraising effort for Ukraine.Team members rallied to donate their canceled hockey tournament refunds to the Ukraine crisis for a total of $534. Special efforts were made by Carter Kowaski, Mason Kenny, Jesse Brink, Jackson Reiter, Aiden and Grayson Williams. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm’s U13 Scorpions wrapped up their 2021-22 hockey season with a fundraising effort for Ukraine.Team members rallied to donate their canceled hockey tournament refunds to the Ukraine crisis for a total of $534. Special efforts were made by Carter Kowaski, Mason Kenny, Jesse Brink, Jackson Reiter, Aiden and Grayson Williams. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm U13 Scorpions donate for Ukraine

Team donates to Canadian Red Cross

  • Mar. 21, 2022 11:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Salmon Arm’s U13 Scorpions wrapped up their 2021-22 hockey season by making a donation in support of Ukraine.

Team members rallied to donate their canceled hockey tournament refunds to the Ukraine crisis (redcross.ca) – total of $534.

Special efforts were made by Carter Kowaski, Mason Kenny, Jesse Brink, Jackson Reiter, Aiden and Grayson Williams.

Submitted

Read more: Salmon Arm U13 hockey team claims top spot, wins tier 1 league title

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmBC Minor Hockey

Previous story
NHL trade deadline: Most big names already off the board ahead of Monday cutoff

Just Posted

The Shuswap Band is looking to establish a memorandum of understanding with the CSRD. (File photo)
Shuswap Band submits request for partnership, collaboration with CSRD

Salmon Arm’s U13 Scorpions wrapped up their 2021-22 hockey season with a fundraising effort for Ukraine.Team members rallied to donate their canceled hockey tournament refunds to the Ukraine crisis for a total of $534. Special efforts were made by Carter Kowaski, Mason Kenny, Jesse Brink, Jackson Reiter, Aiden and Grayson Williams. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm U13 Scorpions donate for Ukraine

A Salmon Arm resident suggests people continue wearing masks in drug and grocery stores. (Neil Enns / Dane Creek Photography)
Letter: Salmon Arm shopper suggests people continue wearing masks in drug stores

Lori Jenks sits with a photo of her brother Brian Jenks taken as a youth. Lori and her two siblings grew up in Salmon Arm. Brian died in October 2021 due to ingesting fentanyl and benzodiazepine, a victim in Canada’s opioid crisis. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Everyone’s best friend’ dies from toxic drugs in Salmon Arm, sister lobbies for safe drug supply