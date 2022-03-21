Salmon Arm U13 Scorpions donate for Ukraine

Salmon Arm’s U13 Scorpions wrapped up their 2021-22 hockey season with a fundraising effort for Ukraine.Team members rallied to donate their canceled hockey tournament refunds to the Ukraine crisis for a total of $534. Special efforts were made by Carter Kowaski, Mason Kenny, Jesse Brink, Jackson Reiter, Aiden and Grayson Williams. (Contributed)

