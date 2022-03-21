Salmon Arm’s U13 Scorpions wrapped up their 2021-22 hockey season with a fundraising effort for Ukraine.Team members rallied to donate their canceled hockey tournament refunds to the Ukraine crisis for a total of $534. Special efforts were made by Carter Kowaski, Mason Kenny, Jesse Brink, Jackson Reiter, Aiden and Grayson Williams. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm U13 Scorpions donate for Ukraine
Team donates to Canadian Red Cross
Salmon Arm’s U13 Scorpions wrapped up their 2021-22 hockey season by making a donation in support of Ukraine.
Team members rallied to donate their canceled hockey tournament refunds to the Ukraine crisis (redcross.ca) – total of $534.
Special efforts were made by Carter Kowaski, Mason Kenny, Jesse Brink, Jackson Reiter, Aiden and Grayson Williams.
