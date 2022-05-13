Brandon Sanford, who graduated from Salmon Arm Secondary in 2016, recently signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. (Brandon Sanford Facebook photo)

Brandon Sanford, who graduated from Salmon Arm Secondary in 2016, recently signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. (Brandon Sanford Facebook photo)

Salmon Arm’s Brandon Sanford signed by Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Salmon Arm Secondary head coach calls announcement a feel-good story for former Golds player

Salmon Arm Secondary grad and former Golds football player Brandon Sanford has secured a spot with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 2021 Grey Cup-winning Blue Bombers announced on May 10 that the 6 ft. 5 in., 300-lb. Sanford had been added to the team’s roster.

Sanford graduated from Salmon Arm Secondary in 2016. SAS head coach Troy Henning called the announcement a feel-good story.

“He was a leader, just a stand up guy all the way around,” said Henning, who was assistant coach when Sanford played his last season with the Golds. “He was a hard worker academically and athletically, and a multi-sport player, football, rugby, basketball.

“I have nothing but hope for him for the future going forward. I know he’s worked really hard at UBC, earning his spot, earning his grades there as well.”

In 2016, Sanford signed with the UBC Thunderbirds where he’s played as an offensive lineman while pursuing a geography degree.

The Blue Bombers hold the record for most Grey Cup appearances of any team, and have won the coveted cup 12 times, including in 2019. The Grey Cup was cancelled in 202o.

Read more: View from the hoop

Read more: SAS athletes earn scholarships

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmFootball

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Summerland and Penticton athletes advance to Okanagan Championships
Next story
There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

Just Posted

Brandon Sanford, who graduated from Salmon Arm Secondary in 2016, recently signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. (Brandon Sanford Facebook photo)
Salmon Arm’s Brandon Sanford signed by Winnipeg Blue Bombers

City of Salmon Arm sprinkling regulations in effect from May 15 to Sept. 15. Another hot, dry summer could mean more stringent restrictions. (File photo)
Importance of conserving water in Salmon Arm rises to top with sprinkling restrictions

People line up along the Trans-Canada Highway in October 2014 to protest high gas prices in Salmon Arm, compared to surrounding communities. (File photo)
Column: Waiting for $2-plus per litre gas to fuel 2014-level protests

The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson was denied bail in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops on May 12, 2022. (File photo)
Man charged with murder in death of Shuswap woman denied bail