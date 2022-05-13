Salmon Arm’s Brandon Sanford signed by Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Brandon Sanford, who graduated from Salmon Arm Secondary in 2016, recently signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. (Brandon Sanford Facebook photo)

Salmon Arm Secondary grad and former Golds football player Brandon Sanford has secured a spot with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 2021 Grey Cup-winning Blue Bombers announced on May 10 that the 6 ft. 5 in., 300-lb. Sanford had been added to the team’s roster.

Sanford graduated from Salmon Arm Secondary in 2016. SAS head coach Troy Henning called the announcement a feel-good story.

“He was a leader, just a stand up guy all the way around,” said Henning, who was assistant coach when Sanford played his last season with the Golds. “He was a hard worker academically and athletically, and a multi-sport player, football, rugby, basketball.

“I have nothing but hope for him for the future going forward. I know he’s worked really hard at UBC, earning his spot, earning his grades there as well.”

In 2016, Sanford signed with the UBC Thunderbirds where he’s played as an offensive lineman while pursuing a geography degree.

The Blue Bombers hold the record for most Grey Cup appearances of any team, and have won the coveted cup 12 times, including in 2019. The Grey Cup was cancelled in 202o.

#TBirdNation .. pumped for #63 .. Brandon Sanford recently became a graduate @UBCGeo (Environment and Sustainability) .. this am he officially became a member of the 2022 @Wpg_BlueBombers .. #LineFactory .. pic.twitter.com/1QYuwPGkt0 — Blake Nill (@CoachNill) May 10, 2022

The club has made the following transactions: Added to roster:

• 🇨🇦 Brandon Sanford (OL) Released from roster:

• 🇺🇸 Robert Priester (DB) pic.twitter.com/ZZ4UNEo5po — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) May 10, 2022

