Curtis Lazar first started playing in Salmon Arm has signed with a professional ice hockey team based in Buffalo, New York. (Buffalo Sabres)

Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar signs one-year contract with Buffalo Sabres

Change of pace, team sought after two years for playing for the Calgary Flames

A hockey player whose career began in Salmon Arm has signed with a professional ice hockey team based in Buffalo, NY.

On July 1, the Buffalo Sabres announced the team had signed forward Curtis Lazar to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $700,000.

Lazar spent the last two full seasons as a winger with the Calgary Flames which acquired him from the Ottawa Senators in March 2017. Between the two teams, Lazar has recorded 51 points in 246 career NHL games.

Read more: Silverbacks coach wins hockey award

Read more: Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to the Okanagan

Lazar was feeling the need for a change of pace and a new team.

“The way that Calgary was trending I really didn’t see myself as a part of the plan so they offered me a contract and I actually refused that,” Lazar said. “It has been very interesting getting pitched by other teams; I had a few options and some teams calling, telling me what they were offering.”

None stood out to Lazar as much as the Sabres did. Soon after the team made contact, Lazar was able to make a decision.

“Buffalo stood out to me as the best opportunity so I had some great dialogue with a bunch of their management as well as their head coach, and one thing led to another and I’m thrilled have put pen to paper with the Sabres.”

Read more: Youth seeks help taking hockey dreams to next level

Read more: BC Hockey selects 60 players for U16 provincial camp in Shawnigan Lake

Lazar started playing hockey in Salmon Arm when he was four-years-old and joined minor hockey when he was five. He lived in Salmon Arm for 10 years before moving to Vernon but credits Salmon Arm for being the place where his career began.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NHLer packed charity game raises $212,000 for Okanagan charity
Next story
VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Just Posted

Curbside compost program off to maggoty start for Salmon Arm woman

SCV Waste Solutions, city’s waste removal contractor, quick to help resident, replace faulty bin

Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar signs one-year contract with Buffalo Sabres

Change of pace, team sought after two years for playing for the Calgary Flames

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

Enjoy the sun; Environment Canada is calling for a rainy next couple of days

In photos: Chase celebrates Canada’s 152nd

Canada’s 152nd involved a full day of celebration in Chase. Festivities kicked… Continue reading

Seymour Arm woman dead after being struck by vehicle

Chase RCMP seek information to assist with investigation of June 28 collision

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

Shuswap martial artists bring trophies home from Las Vegas

Holly Raczynski recognized as international coach of the year

Chief Louis calls bluff on Scheer’s sincerity towards Indigenous people on Canada Day

Louis said the possibility of conservatives taking majority concerns him and his community

B.C. dog breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

21 dogs surrendered, suffering from medical issues

Controversial anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’ to hit more than 24 Canadian theatres

More than 24 cinemas across the country are due to screen ‘Unplanned’ for a week starting July 12

‘Just in fun’: Alberta bar owner doesn’t regret stringing up Trudeau pinata

Rob Newell admits he wished he didn’t secure the rope around Trudeau’s neck

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

Scheer pulls no punches in Okanagan door knocking

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer was door knocking in Penticton Tuesday

Most Read