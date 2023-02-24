Senior girls basketball team at King’s Christian in Salmon Arm to take on B.C.’s best

The King’s Christian senior girls basketball team is heading to Provincials in Nanaimo from March 1 to 4. From left to right are: assistant coaches Jeff Gossen and Lexi Gossen, Payton Kerr, Sarah Sutherland, Jasmine Gossen, Kadence Klassen, Moriah Jansen, Andrea Royal, Jaycee Golnick, Shiloh Jansen, Bobbi Grootendorst and head coach Cristie Jansen. Missing from photo is Alina Polyakh. (Photo contributed)

King’s Christian School’s senior girls basketball team is off to the Single A Provincials for the second year in a row.

“I am so proud of these girls performing so well this season. Much of the team’s success can be attributed to the excellent defence played by every member of the team, every time they take the court,” said coach Cristie Jansen.

“I am looking forward to travelling to Nanaimo with these girls and feel they have an excellent chance of success at the provincial tournament.”

King’s lost only three games in the season, so were a favourite to earn one of two provincial berths in the Thompson-Okanagan.

They did not disappoint.

Valleys were held at Similkameen Secondary in Keremeos, where the Salmon Arm team started strong with a 102-22 victory over Aberdeen Hall from Kelowna. Moriah Jansen led all scorers with 42 points and 17 rebounds, earning player of the game honours. Four King’s players tallied double digits.

The semifinal versus Kelowna’s Immaculata, ranked seventh in the province, proved to be a tough and scrappy affair. Shiloh Jansen was named player of the game with 21 points, while Moriah Jansen had 19 rebounds. A hard-fought victory of 58-52 guaranteed the Salmon Arm team a berth to Provincials.

In the final, Kelowna Christian, then ranked fifth in the province, narrowly defeated King’s.

It was a defensive battle, with Payton Kerr named player of the game for her outstanding defence. Moriah Jansen scored 17 points. With a final score of 42-36, King’s Christian secured the second berth.

Single A Provincials will take place March 1 to 4 in Nanaimo, with the King’s Christian Thunder the number 4 seed. Their first game will be Wednesday, March 1 at 12:45 p.m. It will be livestreamed by BC School Sports, either at https://bcss.tv or by visiting the BCSS YouTube page.

