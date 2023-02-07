Senior softball league seeks players for games in Vernon, Shuswap

No spring training. Just go out, play and have fun twice a week for three months.
The Vernon and Area Senior Slo-Pitch League is getting ready for its 2023 season.
It’s a co-ed league for women aged 40 and over, and men 50-plus that plays games on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from April 15 to July 31 in Vernon and Salmon Arm.
Games start at 9:30 a.m.
Players of all skill levels welcome.
For more information, contact Mark Moger at 250-307-5103, or mamoger@telus.net.
