Shuswap Chix ringette team takes home gold from West Coast Classic

The Shuswap Chix ringette club are basking in the glow of gold this week after topping the standings in a provincial ringette competition.
Travelling to Richmond, to the West Coast Classic Ringette tournament, Shuswap got off to a good start defeating Richmond 6-2. Going into their second game against UBC Shuswap was flat with a 2-2 outcome. The following day in an early morning game, coming up against the favoured to win Fraser Valley , Shuswap dominated them with a 7-3 win and continued playing well, defeating Delta 2-0.
Sunday morning, they took on their arch rivals from Kelowna and dropped them in a one-sided 5-0 match.
The Gold medal game was a hard fought end to end game. With two minutes left in the game, Shuswap found the back of Prince George’s net, winning 4-3 and securing the gold.
Submitted by Cathy Lipsett