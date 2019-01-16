Shuswap Chix ringette team takes home gold from West Coast Classic

(Back, from left) Cathy Lipsett (coach),Brooklyn Hay, Mallory Puddifant, Brittany Burge, Erika Lipsett, Riley Pickrell, Megan Weatherill, Chloe Sesslor. (Front, from left) Carmyn Ferguson, Miya Doige, Katie Young, Paige Castle, Colette Chorney. (Laying) Colleen Moorhouse. The Shuswap Chix 18+ ringette team took home the gold medal from the West Coast Classic ringette tournament this past weekend. (Image contributed)

The Shuswap Chix ringette club are basking in the glow of gold this week after topping the standings in a provincial ringette competition.

Travelling to Richmond, to the West Coast Classic Ringette tournament, Shuswap got off to a good start defeating Richmond 6-2. Going into their second game against UBC Shuswap was flat with a 2-2 outcome. The following day in an early morning game, coming up against the favoured to win Fraser Valley , Shuswap dominated them with a 7-3 win and continued playing well, defeating Delta 2-0.

Sunday morning, they took on their arch rivals from Kelowna and dropped them in a one-sided 5-0 match.

The Gold medal game was a hard fought end to end game. With two minutes left in the game, Shuswap found the back of Prince George’s net, winning 4-3 and securing the gold.

Submitted by Cathy Lipsett