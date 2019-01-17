Gerri Creyke throws a rock during the stick curling bonspiel at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre on Sunday, Jan. 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap curlers hit the ice in Salmon Arm Curling Club’s Stick Bonspiel

Annual event enters 12th year, sees 24 teams enter

The Salmon Arm Curling Club’s 12th annual Stick Bonspiel took to the ice at the curling centre this past Sunday, Jan. 13, bringing together 24 teams from across the region to compete in one of the first competitions of the year.

Comeptition was divided into two blocks, an A and B block, and each was ranked separately for the bonspiel.

In the A block, Tom Kratchmer and Dwight Barna of Enderby took the top spot, followed by Coel Graf and Kathy Crosbie of Salmon Arm in second place. Ernie Paetsch and Arnold Haller of Salmon Arm came third, with Carol Knopp and Dale Baker of Enderby rounding out the top four teams.

In the B block, John Campbell and Derrell Sears of Armstrong took first place, with Tim Smith and Chris Pieper, also of Armstrong, coming in the second spot. George Gibson and John Howard of Salmon Arm took third, with fellow Salmon Arm curlers Brian Maurer and Bert Larmand bringing up the fourth spot in the B block.

 

John Howard throws a rock during the stick curling bonspiel at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre on Sunday, Jan. 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

