Landon Walsh of the Shuswap Outlaws peewee lacrosse team looks to make a pass with two Kodiaks players in hot pursuit during a peewee lacrosse game at the Shaw Centre June 17. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Lacrosse teams wrap up regular season with championship win

Bantam and peewee teams move on to provincials in Richmond

The Shuswap Minor Lacrosse Association hosted a number of games at the Shaw Centre June 17, seeing midget, bantam and peewee teams coming together to compete throughout the day.

On June 23-24 Shuswap Minor Lacrosse hosted the Peewee Zone Championships at the Shaw Centre, with the championships deciding final zone placements in the 2018 season. Both the bantam and peewee Shuswap Outlaws teams came out victorious in landslide victories to win the zone championships and advance to provincials in Richmond July 5-8.

The Shuswap Outlaws peewee team had a strong season in 2018 altogether, finishing second in a Kamloops tournament and third in Penticton earlier in the season.

 

The Shuswap Outlaws peewee lacrosse team’s bench celebrates a goal during their game against the Kelowna Kodiaks June 17 at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Malachi Gossen of the Shuswap Outlaws peewee lacrosse team makes a jump-shot attempt during their game against the Nicola Valley Thunder during the peewee zone championships at the Shaw Centre June 23. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Ben Tudan of the Shuswap Outlaws peewee lacrosse team makes an expert catch off a rebound from the boards during their game against the Nicola Valley Thunder in the peewee zone lacrosse championship at the Shaw Centre June 23. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

