Shuswap National hosts Okanagan Zone 2 junior golf tournament

Justin Towill of the Kelowna Golf & Country Club takes a swing during the Okanagan Zone 2 Junior Golf Tournament held at the Shuswap National golf course in Salmon Arm May 13. Towill placed first overall in the ‘A’ and ‘B’ brackets, with an overall low gross score of 72. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Shuswap National golf course hosted an Okanagan Zone 2 Junior golf tournament May 13, bringing together some of the most talented young golfers in the Okanagan to see who could get through 18 holes while putting the least amount of strain on their swinging arm.

The event was relocated from the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club due to flooding, but Shuswap National stepped up to ensure that golfers could play on despite the wet conditions plaguing golf courses throughout the Okanagan.

The top spots overall in the tournament went to Justin Towill of Kelowna with an overall low gross score of 72, while Kaeden Miles, also of Kelowna, took a top spot with an overall low net score of 69.

In the ‘A’ bracket, featuring 17-18 year old golfers, Braeden Cooper of Vernon had the low gross score of 74, with Jaden Steinke coming second with 78.

Jackson Coates of Vernon and Emma Sabbagh of Gallagher’s Golf Club in Kelowna took the low net scores with 74 and 75, respectively.

In the 15-16 year-old ‘B’ bracket Kyle Mayner of Kelowna took the low gross score with 74, with Adam Niles of Kamloops taking second with 80 points. Matt Hopley of Gallagher’s in Kelowna boasted the lowest net score of 76 with Cole de Gruchy and Jake Sabbagh, both out of Kelowna, tying for second with 77 points apiece.

In the ‘C’ bracket, for golfers under 14, Graysen Lesiuk of Kelowna had the low gross score with 70 points and Ryan Vest of Vernon came in second with 71. Jaden Snitynsky of Vernon had the low net score of 63, with Jeremy Laverdiere of Kelowna coming in second with 68 points.