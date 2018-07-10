Shuswap Outlaws bantam lacrosse team wins bronze medal at provincials

The Shuswap Outlaws bantam lacrosse team hit the field in the Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships in Richmond July 5-8, returning with a bronze medal after a weekend of play. This medal from provincials comes after a strong season which saw the bantam Outlaws win their zone championships. The peewee Outlaws team heads to Coquitlam July 12-15 for their provincial tournament. (Image contributed by Heather Davis)