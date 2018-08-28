Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club teams take top spots in Iron Race

Outrigger canoe teams place first and third in their divisions

The Shuswap Six, a team made of Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club members Francis Carnegy, Mavis Reagan, George Johnson, Maureen McEwan, Don Podlubny and Donna Cook, entered into the Canadian National Championship Iron Race - Howe Sound 14km outrigger canoe event Aug. 18 in Gibson, B.C., placing third in the event. (Image contributed)

Shuswap Six, a team of outrigger canoe racers from the Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club, came away with third place in the mixed category of the 2018 Canadian National Championship Iron Race—Howe Sound in Gibsons, B.C.

The 14-kilometre six-person outrigger canoe race started at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 18, and took teams around Keats Island, a small island in Howe Sound near Vancouver. Paddling in the ocean was a new experience for the team, especially during the first leg of the race as the paddlers had to contend with rough water and currents.

The event, hosted by the Gibsons Paddling Club, included the 14-km short course and the 25-km long course on Saturday, followed by the one and two-person small boat races on Sunday. Randy Brooks and Frank Burns, also from the Shuswap club, raced in this event and came home with first place in the 50+ men’s category with a time of 52:35.

Members of the Shuswap Six team included Francis Carnegy, Donna Cook (from Harrison, B.C.), George Jackson, Maureen McEwan, Don Podlubny and Mavis Reagan. This was the first time this group had raced as a team, and everyone is already looking forward to racing again next summer.

More information on the Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club can be found at www.shuswaprowingandpaddling.com.

Submitted By Maureen McEwan

