(From left) Shuswap Special Olympians Tessa Allwood (basketball), and Nick Anchikoski, Carina Chu, Tristan Harms-Popham, and Kathleen Nelson (four of B.C.s. nine bocce athletes) represented the province as part of Team B.C. at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Antigonish, N.S. July 31 to Aug. 4. Allwood brought home gold while Nelson and Chu earned a silver and bronze medal respectively in the bocce competition. (Ernie Nelson photo)

Shuswap Special Olympians take their place atop podium

Athletes bring home a complete set of medals - gold, silver and bronze

Three Special Olympians from the Shuswap took their place atop the podium during the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Antigonish, N.S.

Tessa Allwood (basketball), and Nick Anchikoski, Carina Chu, Tristan Harms-Popham and Kathleen Nelson (four of Team B.C.s. nine bocce athletes) travelled to Nova Scotia July 30 to Aug. 4 to compete in the games.

Related: Shuswap athletes gear up for Canada Special Olympics Games

These athletes won gold in their respective divisions last year in Kamloops at the Special Olympics B.C. Provincial Summer Games. Allwood is part of a B.C. multi-city basketball team as well.

At the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Games in Nova Scotia, Allwood played with the B.C. Ogopogos basketball team, which made an even split of three wins and three losses during the Games. The team came out on top in the red division final against the Alberta Thunder team, securing a first-place finish in their division and a gold medal for Team B.C.

Kathleen Nelson and Carina Chu each showcased skills in the bocce competition that earned them spots on the podium. Nelson will return to the Shuswap with a silver medal and Chu is bringing home a bronze.

“Team B.C. athletes did a fantastic job at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games,” says Leslie Thornley, Team B.C. 2018 Chef de Mission. “These athletes trained hard to prepare for this event and we are extremely proud of how they represented their province. It was very exciting to see them impress spectators from across Canada with their abilities and sportsmanship.”

In total, Team B.C. earned 223 medals in the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games: 64 gold, 74 silver and 83 bronze. The strongest event was the swimming competition, where Team B.C. earned 27 gold medals.

 

