Bastion Elementary student Denali Forsyth makes the final push to the finish line to win her heat in the girls 400m race at the district track meet June 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap students hit the track at district meet

A day of fun outdoor competition

Students from across the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District took part in the district track meet June 5, gathering at Little Mountain Park for some fun outdoor competition.

Students faced off in the ball throw competition, running events, relay races, long-jump, high-jump and more as these aspiring young athletes went head-to-head to see who had the best sprint or who could catch the most air.

While it was a day of competition, the students involved were very supportive of their peers during their events.

The excited shouts of friends cheering each other through to the finish line or urging them to add just a few more inches to their jump could be heard clean across the park.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Shuswap Middle School student Nathan Mayes winds up to fire off his best throw in the ball throw event at the district track meet at Little Mountain Park June 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Middle School student Tyson Ayllard takes his turn in the ball throw event, firing off a rocket throw while other competitors look on. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Middle School student Trent Thiessen makes sure to lean forward after his long-jump attempt to not lose any distance during the district track meet at Little Mountain Park June 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Middle School Student Eric Moore throws himself with all his might into the long-jump pit during his turn at the event during the district track meet at Little Mountain Park June 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Parkview Elementary student Hayden Guilbeault runs in the final metres of the 400m run as fellow Parkview teammate Dillon Whiting cheers him on from the sidelines. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Bastion Elementary student Ryder Mead crosses the tape in first place during his heat in the boys 400m race at the district track meet June 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Vernon paddleboarder earns spot on Team Canada

Just Posted

Soda stolen after break-in at Blondies

Theives smashed a glass door to gain entry to the coffee shop

Water advisory lifted for Sorrento

Turbidity returns to safe levels for consumption

Facing life’s challenges together

Blind Bay’s Irvine and Avalon Thomson celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

Pipeline protest planned

People encouraged to wear red to snap action protest today in Vernon

Power outage prompts generator purchase

City of Salmon Arm wants to ensure it can provide potable water in an emergency situation.

Salmon Arm woman fights for a life-changing surgery

Parkinson’s patient lobbies government to fund another operating room and reduce wait time

In Photos: Happy campers

Parkview students visited the Eagle Bay camp on June 4 to 6

Shuswap students hit the track at district meet

A day of fun outdoor competition

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

A paddle in the shallows

Allan Benty and his daughter Nova paddle through the shallow water covering the Sicamous beach park

Carriers try out paddling, rowing

Black Press circulation crew takes part in Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club’s open house

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

Speciality canning shop goes back to roots

Stacey’s Specialty Canning and Goods opened on April 13 in Lumby.

Ride Okanagan rails for Canada Day

2018 Okanagan Trestles Tour July 1 at KVR trail

Most Read