Shuswap students hit the track at district meet

Bastion Elementary student Denali Forsyth makes the final push to the finish line to win her heat in the girls 400m race at the district track meet June 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Students from across the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District took part in the district track meet June 5, gathering at Little Mountain Park for some fun outdoor competition.

Students faced off in the ball throw competition, running events, relay races, long-jump, high-jump and more as these aspiring young athletes went head-to-head to see who had the best sprint or who could catch the most air.

While it was a day of competition, the students involved were very supportive of their peers during their events.

The excited shouts of friends cheering each other through to the finish line or urging them to add just a few more inches to their jump could be heard clean across the park.

Shuswap Middle School student Nathan Mayes winds up to fire off his best throw in the ball throw event at the district track meet at Little Mountain Park June 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Middle School student Tyson Ayllard takes his turn in the ball throw event, firing off a rocket throw while other competitors look on. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Middle School student Trent Thiessen makes sure to lean forward after his long-jump attempt to not lose any distance during the district track meet at Little Mountain Park June 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Middle School Student Eric Moore throws himself with all his might into the long-jump pit during his turn at the event during the district track meet at Little Mountain Park June 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Parkview Elementary student Hayden Guilbeault runs in the final metres of the 400m run as fellow Parkview teammate Dillon Whiting cheers him on from the sidelines. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)