James Lebuke of the Columbia-Shuswap Selkirks Swim Club made a 1.5 second improvement on his qualifying time in the 100m freestyle event at the Canadian Swimming Trials, jumping him from 29th in qualifiers to ninth place in the competition. (Barry Healey photo)

Shuswap swimmer rises up the rankings in Canadian Swimming Trials

Huge improvement in first heat puts James Lebuke in top 10

Salmon Arm swimmer James Lebuke made a dramatic rise up the rankings during the second day of the Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto, April 4.

The Canadian Swimming Trials is a national competition with strict qualifying guidelines, pitting the top swimmers in the country from each age and skill category against one another.

READ MORE: Selkirks strike gold in provincial swimming championships

The event serves as a part of the selection process for the Canadian national team as well, with some of the top swimmers moving on to compete on the national team in world championships and the Pan American Games.

During competition on April 3, James Lebuke of the Columbia-Shuswap Selkirks Swim Club powered through his heat in the 100m long-course freestyle event with a time of 50.47 seconds – a 1.5 second improvement on his qualifying time.

READ MORE: Selkirks swimmer powers to national level

This strong performance in the freestyle event moves Lebuke up from 29th overall in his age group to ninth place in the country. According to Selkirks’ coach Barry Healey, this is a great sign for Lebuke and only two swimmers in the 18 and under age group have managed to break the top 20 in national rankings.

Competition in the Canadian Swimming Trials runs until April 7 in Toronto.

READ MORE: Selkirks swimmers make medal-worthy finishes in Regional A event

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Selkirks’ swimmer James Lebuke is competing in the Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto, April 3-7, racing for a chance to be a part of Canada’s national team. (Barry Healey photo)

Previous story
Galaxy’s Ibrahimovic shines as L.A. blanks Whitecaps 2-0
Next story
Games underway in the Shaw Centre Challenge

Just Posted

Shuswap swimmer rises up the rankings in Canadian Swimming Trials

Huge improvement in first heat puts James Lebuke in top 10

Find your new favourite novel for $1 at First United Church

Buck-a-Book fundraiser sale runs until 3 p.m., supports GreenSpace initiative

City’s nightlife plays to strengths of a tight-knit community

Salmon Arm groups, businesses endeavour to keep things lively after dark

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: April showers

Environement Canada forecasts high chances of rain throughout the weekend

More than 200 land agreements complicate rail trail effort

Some land agreements along Sicamous-to-Armstrong corridor date back to early 1900s

Vernon boxing club caters to Parkinson’s patients

CounterPunch Boxing Club takes place Monday and Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at IRON HEART GYM.

Games underway in the Shaw Centre Challenge

Rec hockey acrion on the ice in Salmon Arm

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Former Penticton actor lighting up the silver screen

Darren Mann recently starred in Canadian drama Giant Little Ones

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

UPDATE: Person sent to hospital after vehicle stolen in Kelowna’s Glenmore area

Emergency crews are on scene of an accident, and there are also reports of a stolen pickup

Boating impact considered on Kal Lake

Among the recommendations are designating low or no wake zones where only non-motorized activities and developing response plans if there is a fuel spill.

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Most Read