Registration is underway for the spring season of Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer at www.swrsa.net, open to all ages and skill levels. (File photo)

Shuswap women’s recreational soccer season to get rolling soon

League welcomes all ages, skill levels to register at www.swrsa.net, games go Thursdays

If you like to multitask, here’s a pain-free way to do it.

Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer Association is starting its spring league soon, meaning you can get exercise, meet dozens of new friends, learn a new skill or simply enjoy an old one, and get your mind off all the busy-ness of your life.

Soccer is one of those sports that focuses your attention on the task at hand – so you don’t have time to think about those bills to pay, those chores that need doing or anything else.

SWRSA is also a league that welcomes women of all ages and skill levels. In fact, its official mission statement is that it’s “dedicated to providing an opportunity for women of all skill levels and ages to participate in recreational soccer year round in the Shuswap.”

Read more: Women pitch in to create successful soccer league

Read more: Women still trailblazing after 40 years

If you’ve never played, if you haven’t played for a long time, or if you play regularly, this league is for you. It’s recreational soccer, so the emphasis is on fun.

Games go Thursdays starting May 9 and wrap up by the July long weekend.

There will be a meet-your-team, pick-up-your-jersey night May 2 at the fields at Little Mountain.

For more information or to register, check the website at www.swrsa.net. Also go to Facebook at Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer Association or Instagram, @SWRSArecsoccer.

