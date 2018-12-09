Update: Sicamous and Tumbler Ridge neck and neck in the Sled Town Showdown

Both communities in the final round have amassed over 10,000 votes

Update 3:53 p.m. Dec.9

Sicamous and Tumbler Ridge arre in a dead heat to be named B.C.’s favourite sled town. at 3:47 p.m. the communities had each amassed 10087 votes. Voting ends at midnight leaving only hours to go before a winner is declared.

Original Story:

Sicamous sits just over 100 votes behind Tumbler Ridge as the online contest to choose B.C.’s favourite snowmobiling community enters its final day. The two towns renowned for their snowmobiling terrain are the finalists of a bracket of 16 B.C. communities selected to compete in the Sled Town Showdown an annual contest hosted by Snoriders magazine.

At 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 9 the town on the shores of Shuswap Lake had racked up 8995 votes in 12 days of voting while their Northern B.C. rivals had 9150.

Those interested in casting a vote as the race for sled-town supremacy goes down to the wire can do so at: https://snoriderswest.com/sledtown_showdown/britishcolumbia/2019

