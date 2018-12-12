Sicamous Eagles blanked by Princeton Posse at home

KIJHL squad takes a tough loss as Christmas break draws near

The Princeton Posse rode into Sicamous on Dec.8 and left a shutout behind them by the time they left.

The Posse’s offence came out strong, peppering Cole Steinke in the Sicamous net with 20 shots in the opening period. Steinke stood up to the offensive flurry for the opening 16 minutes of play until Achille Casali of the Posse skated in unassisted and found the back of the Eagles’ net.

Less than a minute later, Aubrey Macleod of the Posse scored after receiving the pass from Atrayu Johnny.

The opening period ended with a scuffle. Sebastien Archambault of the Eagles was dealt a 10-minute misconduct for head contact and Jordon Popoff of the Posse and Jordan Sheasgreen of the Eagles each received a roughing minor.

The second period passed by scoreless, with the Eagles getting a greater share of the offensive momentum than in the first frame, out-shooting the visitors 12-8.

The Posse tallied up a third goal eight minutes into the final period off the stick of Lane French.

The minutes ticked off the clock and the Eagles were unable to put together a comeback.

Tension between the two teams boiled over in the final seconds, leading to misconduct penalties for the Eagles’ Colby Sherlock and Justin Fodchuk on the visitors’ side.

Following the loss, the Eagles’ record sits at 9-14-2. They are eight points behind the 100 Mile House Wranglers and four points ahead of the Kamloops Storm in divisional standings.

The Eagles will get another crack at the Posse when they return to the Sicamous and District Rec Centre on Dec. 14.

After the Friday night matchup against the Posse, the Eagles will host the Kamloops Storm on Dec. 15 before going into the Christmas break.

