Sicamous Eagles defeat Kamloops Storm 6-3, extend winning streak to 3 games

The Sicamous Eagles are on a winning streak.

Under new head coach Nick Deschenes, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) team scored three wins in a row.

On Jan. 18, the Eagles welcomed the third-place-overall Kamloops Storm to the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre for a Tuesday night tilt in front of 65 fans.

The game was a high-scoring affair despite relatively low shot totals for both teams. The Eagles doubled up on the Storm, scoring six goals to the Storm’s three.

THREEEE IN A ROW!! Tayce Miller with three points in a 6-3 win over Kamloops! Congrats to Nash Hodgetts and Andy Carbonneau – both with their first KI goals. @KIJHL @KijhlS pic.twitter.com/2czHt3vUH9 — Sicamous Eagles (@Sicamous_Eagles) January 19, 2022

In the first period, just one goal was recorded when the Storm’s Evan Douglas potted his seventh goal of the season on a powerplay. Kamloops outshot Sicamous 10-6 in the period and Sicamous goaltender Jordan Lott made nine saves to keep the game close.

In the second, the Eagles put a lot of ink on the scoresheet. Three minutes in, Tayce Miller got the team’s first goal of the game, tying it at one. The Storm responded three minutes later with a goal of their own to take the lead back. One minute after that, it was the Eagles’ Andy Carbonneau who scored his first KIJHL goal to tie the game at 2.

Another Eagles goal came midway through the frame on a powerplay off the stick of Hayden Fast. Nash Hodgetts rounded out the period for the Eagles with his first KIJHL goal to give the team a 4-2 lead.

The Storm swapped goalies for the third period; Colton Phillips-Watts came in to replace Cody Creasy who’d stopped 14 of the Eagles’ 18 shots.

The Eagles beat Phillips-Watts twice in the third with one goal by Alex Smith and another by Chaz Sylvestre. The Storm got their third goal of the night from Alek Erichuk.

With their latest win, the Eagles have improved to 9-18-2 on the season and are eight points behind the Chase Heat for third place in the Doug Birks Division.

